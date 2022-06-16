Collection

I have no interest in cottagecore. I am a bookish young woman from the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and I hope that I never have to fetch water from a well. I enjoy folk music in a messianic-socialist way, rather than a speaking-to-the-fairies-and-tulips one. You will not see me wearing fussy dresses with frills and bows made out of tablecloth material. But there is something about the aesthetic’s rustic charter that appeals. I enjoy a walk in a meadow as much as the next girl. I caught a striped bass once and have been known to forage for plants and berries when the season is appropriate. But what to wear on these occasions when I too want to ditch the flashy logos, the synthetic materials of modernity, and embrace tradition like the cottagecore girls? May I suggest, as an idea, manorcore?

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO