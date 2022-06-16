ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Liana Satenstein
Reem Acra threw a garden party for resort. Models sprawled in Acra’s picturesque New Jersey backyard, wearing a collection in which the designer said, “there was something for everyone,” from more modest cocktail dresses to her signature red carpet looks. Starting with the Hollywood fare, which...

Behind the Scenes at Sarah Staudinger’s Many Pre-Wedding Dress Fittings

Designer Sarah “Staud” Staudinger married Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel in St. Tropez at the end of May in a three-day celebration where Larry David officiated and Diplo DJed late into the night. For all of the festivities—with the exception of one epic Alaïa pool party moment—the bride made a statement in looks from her eponymous label. “Being so in the wedding process and talking about the wedding constantly, the collection we launched this past summer inevitably became inspired by it all,” Staudinger explains.
15 Years on the Street: Catching Up With Street Style Legends Tommy Ton and Phil Oh

It was February 2007. Balenciaga’s Lego shoes had just walked the Paris runway and designer Nicolas Ghesquière was telling Style.com’s Sarah Mower, “It’s a big mix—a street mix, with symbols and colors that are very multicultural. […] It’s about how girls become themselves.” Outside the show, two North American guys with point-and-shoot cameras in hand were waiting to capture the “big mix” that had inspired Ghesquière’s collection: street style.
“It Was About Dressing In A Subversive Way.”

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. I grew up in Mobile, Alabama which is exactly what small town America looks like in the movies and what you hear about. I didn't know anyone LGBTQIA+. I barely knew anyone in the neighborhood who wasn't just white Protestant.
Maxi Skirts, Waistcoats, and Gladiator Sandals: Boho Is Back!

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Picture this: Kate Moss in suede, fringed moccasin boots, a billowy shirt, and micro denim shorts; Sienna Miller in tiered miniskirt, a low-slung, studded leather belt, and tank top; Mischa Barton in a patchwork crochet evening dress.
Jill Biden
At a French Eatery, Roger Vivier Celebrated the Launch of its Kaleidochoc Collection

From its history with Catherine Deneuve, Christian Dior, and Inès de La Fressange, Roger Vivier is about as French as it gets. So to celebrate the shoe and accessory label’s latest Kaleidochoc collection, Le Mercerie was really the perfect choice. Yesterday at noon, a glamorous group of ladies descended on the SoHo restaurant to fete the luxe collection over a French meal.
Hailey Bieber’s Sequined Summer Dress Is as Glossy as Her Glazed Skin

Hailey Bieber can now add businesswoman to her resumé. After many years spent in the make-up chair, the model has launched a new beauty brand called Rhode (her middle name). Accordingly, stylist Dani Michelle has been pushing Bieber’s style into corporate-cool territory, with sharp tailoring and blazer dresses from Aggi and Saint Laurent, plus minimalist chic work looks from Jil Sander and Sportmax.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Did His-and-Hers Tanks at the Prada Show

Earlier today, Prada debuted its new spring 2023 collection in Milan, and the front row was jam-packed with stars like Rami Malek, Jeff Goldblum, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Joining the VIP area was also the fashion-forward pair Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Together, the Wades pulled off a coordinated couple style moment that was all about embracing his-and-hers tanks. Leave it to the stylish duo to take a casual garment and make it feel entirely dressy and catwalk-worthy.
Watch Ashnikko Get Ready for the Governors Ball Music Festival

Nailing festival style is always a challenge, but it’s one that singer-songwriter Ashnikko is more than up for—even when she’s performing, as she did at this year’s Governors Ball Music Festival. With the help of makeup artist Zaheer Rudranauth Sukhnandan, some serious transformation takes place, as swirls and rhinestones are capped off by Ashnikko’s signature electric-blue bob.
Why Everyone in the Fashion Industry Is Wearing This ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ Pin

As the nation awaits the Supreme Court decision that might change the landscape for abortion health care in this country, today the fashion industry is taking a united stand for reproductive rights as part of Fashion Says: Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action. On Instagram, designers, stylists, and models like Batsheva Hay, Opening Ceremony’s Humberto Leon, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Christy Turlington, Karla Welch, Kate Young, and more will be posting pictures sporting Planned Parenthood’s Bans Off Our Bodies pins, along with calls to action on what the public at large can do to help, like donating to an abortion fund and helping independent clinics.
Magnum Photos – Colors, Places, Faces

Magnum Photos – Colors, Places, Faces opens today at Armani/Silos: a diverse and multifaceted narrative reflecting a unique mix of art, journalism and storytelling through a kaleidoscope of different visions. Curated by Giorgio Armani in collaboration with Magnum Photos, the exhibition offers an all-encompassing perspective sensed by ten international...
These Fashion Brands Brought Serious Style to Milan Design Week

One of the world’s most prestigious annual expositions, Milan Design Week weaves together boutique events, immersive pop-up installations and one sprawling, spectacular fair known as Salone del Mobile. The citywide celebration presents carefully curated and often awe-inspiring exhibitions dedicated to textiles, wall coverings, furniture and decor. Surprise and delight are prerequisites and, for most brands and Italian design institutions, so is public access.
Sick of Cottagecore? Try Manorcore

I have no interest in cottagecore. I am a bookish young woman from the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and I hope that I never have to fetch water from a well. I enjoy folk music in a messianic-socialist way, rather than a speaking-to-the-fairies-and-tulips one. You will not see me wearing fussy dresses with frills and bows made out of tablecloth material. But there is something about the aesthetic’s rustic charter that appeals. I enjoy a walk in a meadow as much as the next girl. I caught a striped bass once and have been known to forage for plants and berries when the season is appropriate. But what to wear on these occasions when I too want to ditch the flashy logos, the synthetic materials of modernity, and embrace tradition like the cottagecore girls? May I suggest, as an idea, manorcore?
It’s the Summer of the Supermodel Loafer

It would only be rational that after a long winter—after endless months of cramming our feet into suffocating sneakers and boots—we’d finally let our manicured toes catch some rays as soon as the sun comes out. It seems that supermodels have a different idea in mind, however. Instead of going for something strappy and sexy this summer, the likes of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid are already opting for a more classic style: the loafer.
Khaby Lame, the Fresh Prince of TikTok, Is Launching His First Collection With Boss

With almost 141million followers on TikTok and just over 78 million more on Instagram, Khaby Lame is one of the most followed social media stars in the world. And how has the 22-year-old Italian achieved this? Chiefly through silently satirizing the ridiculous content that other people post in order to become more followed on social media. Now that really is meta.
Inside Manolo Blahnik’s Cocktails and Lawn Games Summer Party

Though the invitation read lawn games and cocktails, Manolo Blahnik's summer soiree had a few surprises in store. Being a Blahnik event, the “lawn” in lawn games was a scenic garden on a Rockefeller Center rooftop at 620 Loft & Garden, which overlooks St. Patrick’s Cathedral and offers sweeping views of 5th Avenue. And those “games” were as photogenic as they get: croquet racquets branded with Manolo Blahnik logos, an oversized chess set, and playing cards featuring Blahnik’s whimsical shoe sketches.
Designer Meruert Tolegen on the $10 French Hand Cream She Brings Everywhere

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the head-spinning age of multistep skin-care routines and mic-drop makeup launches, The One is a space for minimalists to sound off on the single beauty product that’s found a longtime spot in their carefully curated routines.
