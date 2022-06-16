ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

PFF 2022 Offensive Line Rankings: Where do Rams Fall?

By Connor Zimmerlee
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzr1j_0gDA6N6W00

The Rams will look for the offensive line to be a strength for the team in 2022.

The offensive line is arguably the most important position group on any given football team, as a strong offensive line makes life much easier for the quarterback and the rest of the offense.

The Los Angeles Rams offensive line was a big reason the team would make their Super Bowl run, providing Stafford and co. with the protection needed to make sure the offense fired on all cylinders.

However, when left tackle Andrew Whitworth officially announced his retirement this offseason, confirming what many believed would happen, he left massive shoes to fill at the left tackle position.

Despite this though, the Rams believe they have Whitworth's replacement and future franchise left tackle on the roster in Joe Noteboom , as he would sign a three-year, $40 million deal this offseason.

Noteboom is only one man on the offensive line though, however, there is confidence in the unit as a whole. That confidence is not just in the Rams' building, as PFF recently ranked the Rams' offensive line as the 11th best unit ahead of the season.

Projected Starting Lineup

  • LT: Joseph Noteboom
  • LG: David Edwards
  • C: Brian Allen
  • RG: Logan Bruss
  • RT: Rob Havenstein

There’s no completely replacing the retired Andrew Whitworth for the Rams' offensive line, but one of the most underrated offensive linemen in the NFL is taking his place. Joe Noteboom has never been a full-time starter for Los Angeles, but he’s been fantastic whenever on the field. Noteboom allowed only five pressures on 142 pass-blocking snaps last season.

While Noteboom is likely to be the one with the most eyes on him as he replaces Whitworth, rookie Logan Bruss will be just as important. The Rams' staff was ecstatic when Bruss was available at their pick , as they feel he can contribute from day one and help anchor the offensive line immediately.

The Rams should have a potent offense yet again in 2022, as quarterback Matt Stafford has had yet another offseason to learn from Sean McVay and revamp the offense. However, if they want to be anywhere near as successful as they were last season, they will go as far as the offensive line takes them.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Front Office Sports

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Sells $21M, 6BR LA Estate

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has sold one of his three Southern California properties for $21 million to an unidentified buyer. The 15,000-square-foot Hidden Hills estate, which sits on two acres, has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Features include a theater, pool, two wine rooms, fitness center, and guesthouse.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Release Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue isn't the only notable swimsuit-themed content of the year. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders also release their own swimsuit calendar each and every year. DCC released their cover model for this year's calendar. The Cowboys shot part of their 2022 Swimsuit Calendar in Mexico. Unsurprisingly, the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Inglewood, CA
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#American Football#Rams Fall#The Los Angeles Rams#Stafford And Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Mock Draft 2022: Mystery Trade Suitor Moves Up For Jaden Ivey

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday, June 23rd, and the Orlando Magic will be kicking things off with the No. 1 overall pick. In a draft class that lacks a clear-cut, consensus top pick like Cade Cunningham or Zion Williamson, there’s been far greater room for speculation about who will go No. 1 overall. Much of the focus has been spent on Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren.
ORLANDO, FL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy