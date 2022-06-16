Masha Rumer book delves into being an immigrant parent

Local radio stations become part of the fabric of a community, and listeners get to be like extended family members for the hosts. So there was a lot of emotion Friday in the San Jose studio of KRTY, which signed off the air shortly after 9 a.m. — its 95.3 FM frequency taken over by the Educational Media Foundation.
A California man who has been preparing and selling tamales across the South Bay for five years recorded a video of someone hurling anti-Mexican remarks at him. Juan Aguilar, the seller, claimed he’d never seen before the man who came at him on the street where he sells his products.
(Stanford, CA) — A new study finds an exercise pill that curbs hunger could be on the way. Researchers from Stanford Medicine and Baylor University have teamed up to identify a molecule that keeps people from getting hungry after working out. They hope to eventually produce a medication that may even replace the need to go to the gym. This process is being evaluated through the effects of a specific amino acid.
Editor’s Note: The Biz Beat is a series highlighting local small businesses and restaurants in Silicon Valley. Know a business you’d like to see featured? Let us know at [email protected]. The name “Holy Cannoli” is more than apt for a cafe and bakery in downtown San Jose:...
Pack the Opera House Sunday, Juneteenth, 6-10 p.m. “I’ve shown this film all over the country, but nothing beats bringing it home to Hunters Point,” said filmmaker Kevin Epps, HP born and raised, about the game-changing film released 20 years ago, in 2002, to rave reviews in Hunters Point and far beyond.
Recent great experiences flyin’ where I’m buyin’—from the hospitality buzz of Barbary Coast Lounge in San Francisco to the ethereal calm of Riverside Wellness in Guerneville—have clarified for me now more than ever that the consumption lounge is the future of chill. But is it also the past? After all, “tea pads” once ruled these lands.
The Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds are more than the annual one-week autumnal event, which itself undoubtedly takes a Herculean amount of work. There are also numerous events throughout the year including horse shows, conventions and celebrations such as quinceañeras and the Evening of Wine and Roses. Working quietly in...
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. On June 17, 1992 — 30 years ago Friday — something happened on the...
Local favorite JJ Hawg rocked the Downtown Live stage as they flipped the switch on the 2022 series June 16. In addition to live music, the event, organized by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, featured food trucks, beer, wine, vendors and a kid zone on a closed-off block of Monterey Street from Fifth to Sixth streets.
The Rose, White & Blue Parade and Festival celebrates the diversity of all San Joséans with a new day-long celebration featuring participants of all cultural backgrounds, presentations of different artistic genres, and multigenerational attendees from all around the South Bay who come together to celebrate our diverse cultures and shared home.
Mountain View, California has extended their UBI pilot for another year. This announcement came after the city received a $100,000 grant from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Who is eligible?. The UBI program in Mountain View, California is known as Elevate MV. The program provides monthly payments to residents earning...
South San Francisco, CA June 18, 2022 Submitted by HIP HOUSING. Do you know anyone looking for a housemate or renter, or trying to rent out a room in their home? HIP Housing’s non-profit Home Sharing program can help make that a safe, comfortable process. HIP Housing has given free, long-term support to those who need it most in San Mateo County for 42 years. This is especially important now, as our county has become one of the most expensive areas to live in within the United States. The need for extra income is a common one, and renting out a room in your home is a great way to reduce costs and help your community.
Up until very recently, the UC system had a reputation for nurturing the American dream. Not just for students, but for families like mine. After immigrating from Mexico back in 1990, we made Berkeley our home. My mom had a union job in the facilities department at UC Berkeley, or UCB. She bought a home in the city in 1996. She paid off her mortgage in 2018.
There's nothing like cooling off in a California swimming hole. (Ashley Harrell) On an unseasonably hot day Saturday in late May, I found myself speed-walking down a steep hiking trail in Standish-Hickey State Recreation Area, headed for one of California’s best swimming holes.
UNION CITY, Calif. - Tami Rossell has her schedule down. "I mean, the dough, it takes about an hour to rise," she calculated. "I'll break it down into the separate pizzas, and then I'll cook that, and then I have to be out of here by 7:45 at the latest."
San Francisco’s beloved Corgi Con is a celebration of all things corgi at Ocean Beach, bringing hundreds of corgis and their owners to participate in contests, races, and more. It’ll all go down this Saturday, June 18 from 10am to 2pm between stairwells 2-5. You don’t need to own a corgi to enjoy the festivities as a spectator, because even cat people will find this adorable.
The Pacifica Police Department is looking for a person who allegedly removed a flag affixed to a classroom at Sunset Ridge Elementary School, burned it and left it on the other side of the campus a day later.
(BCN) — Animals, music, rides and hot dogs return to Pleasanton on Friday to kick off the 2022 Alameda County Fair. Free admission is being offered on opening day until 3 p.m. The fair runs from Friday to July 10, and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. A kickoff concert by R&B […]
South San Francisco, CA June 17, 2022 h/t to Normandy News. The Anecdote – a coastal fare. South San Francisco’s newest restaurant is open at Kilroy Oyster Point. Open for breakfast and lunch with happy hour and dinner service coming soon.To learn more about the restaurant visit: https://www.theanecdote.com/
Comments / 0