Dolores Catania: No one wants to be a ‘f–kup’ with Teresa Giudice’s wedding info

By Caroline Blair
 3 days ago

If anyone reveals the changes made to Teresa Giudice’s wedding day, it would be even more of a “f–kup” than when Ramona Singer leaked the original invitation , according to Dolores Catania.

“We don’t want to go down as the biggest f–kup in history,” Catania, 51, told Page Six exclusively Wednesday at Jennifer Di Landro of Dolce Aesthetics’ second annual gay pride event in New York City.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star confirmed to us that she received an updated invitation after Singer, 65, accidentally blasted Giudice, 50, and fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding date and location to her Instagram followers in May.

“Certainly there had to be changes,” Catania noted.

“I haven’t looked at the new invite yet that I did receive, so I can’t tell you what the changes were, but I’ll know when I read it.”

The “RHONJ” star explained that she got a new invitation but has yet to open it.
Nancy Rivera/Splashnews

As for the big day itself, Catania teased that it is sure to be Giudice’s most extravagant bash yet.

“If Teresa’s past parties are any inclination of what this wedding will be like, it’s like her past parties on crack,” she told us.

Catania teased that Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding will be like her past parties “on crack.”
FilmMagic

Catania’s friendly warning comes two weeks after Singer showed off Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding invitation in a since-deleted Instagram Story while bragging that it was the “most exotic, glamorous” one she had ever received.

Luckily for the “Real Housewives of New York City” star, the lovebirds dubbed the social media snafu an “honest mistake” during a joint interview with “Entertainment Tonight” earlier this month.

Ramona Singer insisted that her Instagram leak was an accident.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Giudice and Singer agreed that regardless of what the couple did or did not change, they are going to need “more security” for their special day.

The original lucite wedding invitation revealed that Giudice and Ruelas were set to say “I do” at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ, on Aug. 6.

Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding was originally set to take place at Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ, on Aug. 6.
ramonasinger/Instagram

The couple got engaged in October 2021, one year after the reality star’s divorce from Joe Giudice , with whom she shares four daughters.

As the wedding approaches, Catania enjoyed a different kind of celebration Wednesday in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“From a mom to all the people in the community, I want to let you know I love you like a mom, and I accept you, and I stand behind you, and I pray for you courage, and I want you to be proud and know that you really are loved no matter what,” she told us at the event.

