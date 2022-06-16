ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Instagram Account Mysteriously Vanishes

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
mega

Britney Spears ' Instagram account appears to have been deleted.

The "Lucky" singer is usually extremely active on social media, whether she's sharing sultry snapshots in her favorite outfits or calling out her family for their role in her controversial conservatorship, but now, when fans visit her verified Instagram, the site reads: "sorry, this page isn't available."

mega

Although rumors swirled the social media platform could have banned her for inappropriate content — such as her infamous nude photos that are only censored with emojis — a source spilled to TMZ it wasn't Instagram who removed her account.

HOME, SWEET HOME! NEWLY MARRIED BRITNEY SPEARS & HUSBAND SAM ASGHARI MOVE INTO NEW PROPERTY NEAR KEVIN FEDERLINE

This isn't the first time the Princess of Pop briefly disappeared from one of her favorite social media sites. Back in March, she temporarily deactivated her account after sharing several emotional messages about her conservatorship. It is unclear if this time the Grammy Winner is planning to leave the site for good, or if she is just taking a break.

This comes only one day after her mother, Lynne , slammed her in the comment section of one of her posts after Britney uploaded a video that appeared to shade members of the Spears family.

BRITNEY SPEARS' FIANCÉ SAM ASGHARI TELLS ALL IN RARE INTERVIEW: TRAINER WANTS TO BE 'A YOUNG FATHER,' DISCUSSES MISCARRIAGE & THEIR DAY-TO-DAY LIVES

"And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love," the voiceover proclaimed in the short motivational clip. "Just saying !!!!" Britney wrote in the caption.

However, Lynne appeared to be unamused by the subtle dig. "You have got to be kidding me!!" she replied, ending the comment with an eye roll emoji.

As OK! previously reported, although none of Britney's close family members were invited to her intimate wedding ceremony on Thursday, June 9, Lynne seemed to extend an olive branch by gushing about how excited she was for her daughter.

"You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!" she wrote in the comments of Britney's wedding photos on Friday, June 10. "I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

Comments / 0

