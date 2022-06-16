ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Legend Angel McCoughtry Unveiling New Court in Shively Park

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pq4oK_0gD9zqRH00

The former All-American for the Cardinals is giving back to the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Angel McCoughtry is giving back to the community that helped her launch a Hall of Fame-caliber playing career.

The former UofL women's basketball All-American is leaving a permanent mark on the city by partnering with Adidas and Project Backboard to renovate a basketball court in Louisville's Shively Park .

The court is named "Reaching for the Stars", which is named after her single that she released last month. It depicts McCoughtry in a vibrant array colors painted onto the blacktop, with "Reaching for the Stars" written in her handwriting along the baselines.

"Louisville is a place I was able to 'Reach for the Stars'," McCoughtry told Louisville Report. "With the help of Adidas, we want to show you that you can too."

Project Backboard is a non-profit organization founded in 2015 whose mission, according to their website, is to "renovate public basketball courts and install large scale works of site specific art on the surface in order to strengthen communities, improve park safety, encourage multi-generational play, and inspire people to think more critically and creatively about their environment."

Some of their more recent court renovations have been in partnerships with Shaquille O'Neal, Carmelo Anthony and Donovan Mitchell. O'Neal unveiled a court earlier this month at the Boys & Girls Club in Marietta, Ga., Anthony renovated one in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Mitchell refurbished another at The Children’s Village just north of New York City.

McCoughtry's court will be unveiled to the public on Friday, June 17. She is putting on a grand opening-style event that day from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., where there will be a cookout, D.J., door prizes and give-a-ways. Admission to the event is free of charge.

The Baltimore native is generally regarded to be the best player in Louisville women's basketball history. She is the program's leader in points (2,779), rebounds (1,261), and steals (481), is a three-time WBCA All-American, and helped lead the Cardinals to their first national championship game appearance in 2009. Her No. 35 is the only number to be retired by the program.

She spent the first ten years of her career with the Atlanta Dream, after she was drafted by them with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft. Also seeing recent stints with the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx, she ranks 16th in all-time WNBA scoring with 5,797 points. Last year, the WNBA named her to the W25, which name the top 25 players in the history of the league.

(Photo of Angel McCoughtry: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

North Carolina Basketball Legend Passes Away At 89

North Carolina basketball legend Lennie Rosenbluth passed away on Saturday, the team announced with an official release. Rosenbluth was a superstar hooper for the Tar Heels' undefeated, National Championship team under head coach Frank McGuire in 1957. He scored 20 points in the Tar Heels' title victory over Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas, pushing the team's record to a flawless 32-0 and capping off his National Player of the Year season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Louisville, KY
Basketball
NBC Sports

Poole, Wiggins come to hilarious realization after Finals win

Not only are Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins NBA champions for the first time in their respective careers, but they also have big paydays coming in the near future. Following the Warriors' 103-90 NBA Finals-clinching win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at TD Garden, both Poole and Wiggins celebrated the championship in the locker room, where they had a sudden realization.
BOSTON, MA
lakersnation.com

Shaquille O’Neal States His Lakers’ Superiority Over Michael Jordan’s Bulls & Current Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers have put together some of the best teams in NBA history, one of which won a three-peat two decades ago. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to three consecutive championships between 2000-2002, recording the franchise’s first three-peat of the Los Angeles era. Although the two superstars had loud feuds during their time as teammates, O’Neal has long been emphasizing the greatness of his partnership with Bryant — and the early 2000s Purple and Gold teams in general.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Angel Mccoughtry
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Lynx#Basketball Court#New Court#All American#Cardinals#Uofl Women#Louisville Report#The Boys Girls Club
CBS LA

Reports: Lakers to hire former Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Chris Jent

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has hired his top assistant for next season.  The Purple and Gold will reportedly hire former Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Chris Jent to be an assistant to Ham, according to multiple reports including one by Los Angeles Times reporter Brad Turner.Jent is expected to be Ham's top assistant, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who added that Jent has prior experience working with LeBron James. Jent was an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers for five seasons from 2006-11. He's spent the last five years in Atlanta as an assistant as well. Earlier this month the Lakers announced the hiring of former All-Star forward Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach. Wallace played 18 seasons in the NBA, earning four All-Star selections and competing against Los Angeles numerous times in the playoffs during his career, including twice in the NBA Finals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ex-Knicks Coach Kenny Atkinson Spurns Hornets, Stays With Warriors

Former New York Knicks assistant coach Kenny Atkinson stung the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, as ESPN has reported his decision to renege on his deal to become the franchise's new coach. Atkinson will instead remain become the top assistant under Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors, who earned their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Adidas
BET

Happy Father’s Day: Amazing Black Dads And Their Kids In Pro Sports

The great thing about Father’s Day this year is not only that it falls on Juneteenth, but that it also comes in the middle of Major League season and at the end of NBA basketball season. So that makes us think of all the famous superstar fathers in sports and their children who followed in their footsteps.
MLB
fadeawayworld.net

Tim Duncan's Stats For Each Season: The Greatest Power Forward In NBA History

For someone that wanted to be a swimmer, Tim Duncan turned into a pretty solid basketball player. Duncan didn’t start playing basketball until he was a freshman and that was only because a hurricane destroyed the only available Olympic-sized pool in his homeland. That forced Duncan to decide on his career, which led to him playing basketball.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy