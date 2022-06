Bike Night 2022 – A Little Rain & Wind Can’t Stop Us

When You are approaching a roundabout here in Bismarck, there should be like 4 or 5 signs in a row that tell you exactly what to do. That is my idea, just a series of signs giving you the correct steps ( there is not a lot ) on what to do when you and your car enter a roundabout. Please refrain from pulling your hair out when the madness comes to a peak. If for some crazy reason you have NEVER encountered one of these "North Dakota Bermuda Triangles", you will know the second you arrive at one.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO