ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exponent

What is and isn't open for Juneteenth - our newest federal holiday

By SUSAN WU Summer Journalist
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHuvY_0gD9yENE00
The Indiana state flag and the Juneteenth flag fly side by side. Keagan Slocum | Summer Reporter

Juneteenth is on Sunday, but the national holiday is being observed on Monday.

June 19, 1865, is the day when the news of the abolition of slavery reached the African Americans in Galveston, Texas, by Union soldiers. Juneteenth became a Texas state holiday in 1980, and President Joe Biden declared it a federal holiday in 2021.

Here are some of the agencies that will be closed Monday:

Local post offices (no mail delivery)

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles (closed every Monday)

Stock and bond markets

The Tippecanoe County Courthouse

City and state offices

What's still open:

The West Lafayette Municipal Pool

The RecWell

West Lafayette Public Library

UPS is closed on Sunday for Father’s Day but not on Monday.

West Lafayette Wellness Center

Citybus is still running.

Most retail locations are open on Monday.

Comments / 4

Related
WLFI.com

Taste of Tippecanoe deemed successful

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The streets of downtown Lafayette may have been quiet recently, but Saturday evening, they were bustling with thousands of people, bands, and vendors. This was The Arts Federation's first year hosting the Taste of Tippecanoe with their new name, and according to TAF, the Taste...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Lawmaker to reintroduce bill allowing Hoosiers to indicate disabilities on ID

INDIANAPOLIS – Some law enforcement agencies are working to better communicate with Hoosiers who have disabilities. And some state lawmakers want to join those efforts. Emergency communication boards are now located inside every vehicle with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. They were donated by the Autism Society of Indiana to help deputies communicate with Hoosiers who […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail#The African Americans
WLFI.com

A Taste of the TASTE: What you need to know

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The 2022 Taste of Tippecanoe kicks off tomorrow night in Downtown Lafayette. Before it does, organizers want you to know a few important points about this year's event. People can purchase admission tickets at any of the four entry gates for $10. Attendees can also...
103GBF

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

A New Chapter: What's next for the Anthrop family

For years, the Anthrop family has been a staple on football fields, baseball diamonds and basketball gyms in Greater Lafayette. Now, with the youngest of four brothers graduating from Purdue, it's time for a new chapter in the family's story.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Ex-Domino's Pizza worker sues chain

A Lafayette man has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the company that owns about nine Domino's Pizza stores in Indiana, saying the company's delivery drivers are not fairly compensated for expenses in violation of federal wage and hour laws. Christopher Anderson worked for a local Domino's store from August...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield teen launches lawn care business

Jonah Papacek started his own lawn care business after several years of cutting his family’s grass and observing professional lawn care. The 13-year-old Westfield resident launched Jonah’s Lawn Service in 2021 and brought in about $2,000 in profits. At the end of this season, he expects his profits to be around $4,000 or $5,000.
WESTFIELD, IN
WLFI.com

West Lafayette Mayor will not be seeking reelection due to Alzheimer's diagnosis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis announced he will not be running for reelection due to a devastating health diagnosis. In an interview with WLFI, Dennis talked about his Alzheimer's disease diagnosis and what serving this community means to him. "I'm not running for reelection...
The Exponent

Courthouse to be transformed for the arts

After sunset on Saturday, the Tippecanoe County Courthouse will be lit up by a series of 60 animations projected onto its surface. Glowing vines will grow across its walls until the dome blooms into a flower. Arches and columns will be transformed into neon tubes. The sun will rise and set across it.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested after missing Indiana girl found in Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. — Police in Nebraska arrested a man after they say he was found with a 13-year-old girl missing out of Indiana. The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) notified Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on Wednesday, June 15, that the missing teenager was believed to have been traveling through Nebraska with an adult male. NSP said […]
KEARNEY, NE
WLFI.com

Mitch Daniels releases statement regarding John Dennis' diagnosis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The outpouring of support for West Lafayette mayor John Dennis continues to grow following his Alzheimer's diagnosis. Purdue President Mitch Daniels released a statement. "John Dennis is handling the end of his public service career with the same class and grace that he has...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

The Peculiar Putnam Puppy Scam

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Scammers want your money, and they’re determined to get that money by any means necessary. An unusual new scam has hit Putnam and Sullivan counties: an online puppy sale scam. Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police says scammers are listing puppies for sale...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Sisters to open alcohol-free beverage store in Carmel

Sisters Andrea Marley and Kristin Patrick have always wanted to have their own store. They saw an opportunity to do that after they both stopped drinking alcohol in the last year. Patrick said they saw an article in Vogue about booze-free bottle shops, and they decided to bring one to...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Repeal of state’s gun permit requirement set to take effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) – Police and prosecutors are getting ready for the end of Indiana’s handgun permit requirement in two-and-a-half weeks. Indiana will become the 24th state without a permit requirement on July 1. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says he’s been attending community meetings with police to let...
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy