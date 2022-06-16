What is and isn't open for Juneteenth - our newest federal holiday

The Indiana state flag and the Juneteenth flag fly side by side. Keagan Slocum | Summer Reporter

Juneteenth is on Sunday, but the national holiday is being observed on Monday.

June 19, 1865, is the day when the news of the abolition of slavery reached the African Americans in Galveston, Texas, by Union soldiers. Juneteenth became a Texas state holiday in 1980, and President Joe Biden declared it a federal holiday in 2021.

Here are some of the agencies that will be closed Monday:

Local post offices (no mail delivery)

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles (closed every Monday)

Stock and bond markets

The Tippecanoe County Courthouse

City and state offices

What's still open:

The West Lafayette Municipal Pool

The RecWell

West Lafayette Public Library

UPS is closed on Sunday for Father’s Day but not on Monday.

West Lafayette Wellness Center

Citybus is still running.

Most retail locations are open on Monday.