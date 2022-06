A service project to improve a small portion of Brussels Town Park became about so much more earlier this week, thanks to a few painted rocks. Girl Scout Troop 4349 adopted one of the landscaped planters from a different Girl Scout troop earlier this year. The girls worked together to weed and mulch the area before planting some flowers to add extra color. The group then saw the opportunity to honor their classmate Isaac Sorenson. The 12-year-old passed away last month from health complications, and even though he could not speak, he managed to touch the lives of many. One of his favorite activities was painting rocks, which allowed him to go outside and interact with his nurses and others. When honoring Sorenson, Girl Scout member Elise Jackson says making a painted rock garden in their planter was a great way to do that.

BRUSSELS, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO