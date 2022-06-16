ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florentino Perez Claims Erling Haaland Would Not Get Into Real Madrid Team

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed that new Manchester City striker Erling Haaland would only make it to Real Madrid’s bench, following his appearance on El Chiringuito.

Perez was quizzed about Real Madrid's interest in the Norwegian while appearing on the programme, in which he made the outlandish assertation.

Speaking on the Spanish television programme, Perez said: "We have Benzema, so it was impossible to have him with Karim. We can’t sign Haaland to stay on the bench. Haaland is an amazing, fantastic player."

Benzema has arguably been the best striker in world football over the last year, scoring an incredible 44 goals in 46 games, as well as registering 15 assists.

Benzema scored two against City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie and netted a penalty in extra time in the second leg to send the Spanish champions to the final.

However, Perez’ comments seem unfounded given that Fabrizio Romano revealed Real Madrid also tried to sign the 21-year-old and were offering a Haaland a similar amount of money.

It appears the former Dortmund man opted to join City for purely footballing reasons.

It seems likely that Madrid would have tried to integrate both stars into their team had Haaland signed for them.

With Haaland onboard City will be looking to finally secure the Champions League trophy and avoid a reoccurrence of last years collapse to Los Blancos.

