Four-star OT Jonathan Daniels wins camp MVP, earns Auburn offer

By JD McCarthy
 3 days ago
Jonathan Daniels is quickly making a name for himself in the 2024 recruiting class. The four-star offensive tackle was named the MVP at Auburn’s Offensive and Defensive Lineman Camp on Wednesday and earned a scholarship offer from the coaches.

Daniels is from Pensacola, Florida, and is rapidly approaching a dozen scholarship offers ahead of his junior season at Pine Bluff High School. More are likely coming as the Auburn offer was his first from an SEC program.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Daniels is ranked as the No. 246 overall player and No. 14 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 14 player from the Sunshine State.

The Tigers are starting to fill out their board along the offensive line in the 2024 recruiting class. Daniels is the fifth offensive tackle they have offered and they will surely look to land multiple as they continue to upgrade in the trenches.

IN THIS ARTICLE
