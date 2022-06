Authorities identified 81-year-old Edwin Charles Gieratz, of Fallon, as the man who lost his life following a multi-vehicle wreck on June 6 in Sparks. The fatal four-vehicle pile-up was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. on I-80 westbound near Washoe County mile marker 27 (west of the Patrick exit). According to the investigation reports, the driver of a red 1955 Studebaker coupe was heading west on Interstate 80 in the area of Washoe County mile marker 27 in the second travel lane, approaching congested traffic.

SPARKS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO