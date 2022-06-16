Sheriff’s report: drone used to locate threatening man in Henefer

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office shut down I-84 night for 30 minutes Wednesday night as they searched for a 39-year-old man from Morgan that was reported making several threatening statements on someone’s property in Henefer.

“The suspect made several threatening statements towards the complainant before leaving the area,” the sheriff’s report states. “While deputies and assisting agencies were enroute the suspect then returned and again threatened the complainant.”

The sheriff’s office used a drone to locate the man, and he was taken into custody with the assistance of multiple agencies including Utah Highway Patrol. A helicopter was also dispatched.

The man has since been booked into the Summit County Jail.

