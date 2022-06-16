ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees Place Luis Severino on COVID-19 I.L.

By Gary Phillips
With Severino unavailable, Clarke Schmidt will get the start on Thursday night for New York

The Yankees made multiple roster moves on Thursday, most notably placing Luis Severino on the COVID-19 injured list.

With Severino inactive, Clarke Schmidt will start against the Rays at Yankee Stadium. Severino has enjoyed a stellar return to the rotation after multiple injury-plagued seasons, recording a 2.80 ERA over 11 starts this season.

"Last night, he got sick," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Had a fever, chills and all that. Doing a lot better today. I think his original rapid stuff was negative but we'll have a better idea probably some time tonight what the testing is."

Schmidt, meanwhile, has yet to start in the majors this year. He does, however, own a 3.26 ERA over 11 games out of the bullpen.

Boone added that he told Schmidt he would be starting earlier Thursday afternoon. He expects the right-hander to be able to throw 40-50 pitches, lasting about one turn through Tampa Bay's order.

"I think Clarke has made huge steps this year," Boone said. "His strike throwing has gotten significantly better, stuff is there, his slider has become a weapon for him. He's got the good sinker, the four-seam and the big curveball, but the slider's become a real factor for him this year."

READ: Yankees' Clarke Schmidt Using Opportunity in Bullpen to Further His Development

Ryan Weber will take Severino’s roster spot after the Yankees signed him to a major league contract and selected him from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees signed Weber to a minor league deal in January.

Weber, 31, has thrown 21.1 innings for the RailRiders, registering a 2.95 ERA over eight appearances. He has pitched in 63 major league games over seven seasons. He spent 2021 with the Red Sox, Brewers and Mariners, but only threw 9.2 big league innings.

Weber previously pitched for Tampa Bay, Seattle and Atlanta. He owns a 5.28 ERA in the majors.

The Rays also lost their starter for Thursday's game to the injured list this week. Drew Rasmussen was placed on the 15-day I.L. with a left hamstring strain on Wednesday. Reliever Jalen Beeks gets the nod for Tampa Bay instead.

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter ( @GaryHPhillips ).

