ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Corrine Brown, convicted Florida ex-congresswoman, seeks return to House

fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, a convicted felon who pleaded guilty to a tax charge in a charity fraud case in May, is seeking a return to Congress. Brown represented the Jacksonville area in Washington, D.C. for about 25 years and this time is hoping to serve in a redrawn Orlando-area...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 25

Garry Euler
3d ago

Well she would be amongst the same crowd !!!! Sadly most have not been convicted !!!!

Reply
9
knife
3d ago

I am not surprised, I know very few persons of color, who do not have any conviction.

Reply
5
Beverly Cowart
3d ago

convicted felons should be banned from public office

Reply(1)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Grayson
Person
Corrine Brown
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Randolph Bracy
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Florida ordered to pay $1.2m for killing 160,000 citrus trees

The state of Florida has been fined $1.2m for killing more than 160,000 citrus trees, according to a recent court ruling. A jury in Orlando last week decided against the Florida Department of Agriculture, awarding the sum to the owner of a commerical nursery after it destroyed the trees in the early 2000s in an attempt to stop diseases spreading.Gary Mahon, owner of Pokey’s Lake Gem Citrus Nursery in Zellwood, Florida, will receive the money after more than 160,000 of his citrus plants were killed in an effort to stop citrus greening.Greening – and another disease, citrus canker –...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida COVID cases climb as new variant arrives

Florida’s COVID-19 cases kept climbing last week as two new variants spread across the state. Average daily cases from June 4-10 hit 10,630 last week, up 4% from the prior week. COVID-19 hospitalizations are creeping up as well. As of Friday, Florida hospitals had nearly 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients, up 13% from the prior week.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felons#Politics Federal#House#The U S Senate#Democratic#State
The Independent

Ron DeSantis hires $725/hour law firm to defend ‘anti-woke’ legislation

Gov Ron DeSantis is hard at work establishing himself as a leader among both the pool of GOP governors around the nation as well as the Republican Party writ large, and that evidently comes with a cost.The Florida governor’s long and frequent legal battles with left-leaning groups of citizens and organisations are well-documented; most recently, the state of Florida went to war in the courts over the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prohibits classroom “instruction” in public schools surrounding the issue (or existence) of same-sex relationships, couples, and marriage in general. The governor was also briefly sued earlier...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time

June 10 (UPI) -- A Florida jury on Friday convicted a man for the second time in the execution-style killings of a married couple in 2010. WTVJ-TV in Miami reported it took the jurors about 5 hours over the course of two days to reach the guilty verdict for Peter Avsenew, 37. In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, the jury found him guilty of robbery with a firearm, credit card fraud and grand theft auto.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS Miami

Apartment complex reportedly won't accept rental applications from attorneys

COCONUT CREEK – Renting in South Florida has been difficult in recent months because of pricing, and now there is news that certain complexes are making it harder for specific professions."It said they do not accept rental application from practicing attorneys, non-practicing attorneys, law students," said a Coconut Creek resident, who asked us not to disclose her identity, as she described the application process to rent at Forest Pointe Apartments. "I had to read it twice. I was thinking maybe they get a discount or something. And then I said, 'What are they afraid off?'" added the woman, who was...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs specialty license-plate changes

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida's specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards. The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making some changes related to the pre-sales of plates. While the measure maintains a requirement of 3,000 pre-sales for most plates to reach and remain on the road, it cuts the pre-sale benchmark from 4,000 to 3,000 for plates aimed at supporters of Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. The bill also directs the development of the following potential license plates: Inter Miami CF, Safe Haven for Newborns, Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, Learn to Fly, Florida Swims, Down Syndrome Awareness, Gopher Tortoise and Take Stock in Children. Under the bill on soil-and-water conservation districts (SB 1078), candidates for the boards will now need to have at least a decade's experience working as or for agriculture producers. The third measure signed by DeSantis (SB 1026) dealt with process serving. The bills passed during the legislative session that ended in March. DeSantis' office announced the bill-signings late Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy