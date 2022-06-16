ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

As Summer Continues, Be Wary of Leaving Animals in Hot Cars

By Rob Sussman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — It’s much warmer out these days, and that warmth can mean danger for pets left inside of cars. Temperatures in locked cars with the windows down can...

wearegreenbay.com

Storm brush pickup dates in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Devastating storms swept across Wisconsin on June 15, including 8 tornados throughout the state. Left in the storm’s wake was everything from knocked down tree branches to destroyed homes and farms. In the past days, you may have gathered brush from your yard and are wondering when it will be picked up.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

6-18-22 fdl residents impacted by montana flooding

A Fond du lac resident and his wife are holed up in their newly purchased home in a remote area of Montana following last weekend’s massive flooding event. T.J. Schoenborn says he and his wife Crystal arrived at their house in Nye, Montana days before torrential rains flooded the area. “When we got here we noticed the (Stillwater) river was fairly high but nothing that would have been dangerous. On Sunday it rained basically 24 hours and heavy. The rain on top of the snow melt took the river and widened it out where it took out roads, bridges and homes,” Schoenborn told WFDL news. Schoenborn says you can only drive so far until you come to a washed out bridge. Schoenborn says at this point he’s not sure how long it will be before he will be able to get off the mountain and back to civilization. “We’ve got about 4-6 weeks of food for us and our dogs. We still have electricity, we still have water.” Schoenborn says the locals say they have never seen anything like it. “… some people who have lived here their whole life, they’re saying they’ve never seen anything like this. Their biggest worry up here is always forest fires, but they’ve never had issues with flooding.” He says the concern is with warmer temperatures in the forecast, the snowmelt from the mountains could result in additional flooding. Schoenborn runs Victoria’s Pet Nutrition in downtown Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

F1 Tornado rips through Northern Outagamie County

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The path of destruction from the F1 tornado that ripped through Northern Outagamie County is upending lives as people start on this massive clean-up project. The Elmergreen Family in Black Creek was left to pick up the pieces after their barn completely collapsed, everything...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Several first responders around De Pere home

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are investigating an incident near a home on the corner of Oconto Place and Ridgeway Drive. Action 2 News saw crime scene tape stopping traffic around the area just before 6 p.m. Witnesses said they saw several first responders, including an ambulance, De Pere...
DE PERE, WI
7th Wisconsin tornado confirmed from June 15 storms

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth tornado in northeast Wisconsin from Wednesday’s storms has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. The report shows that the EF1 tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. in the town of Navarino in southeast Shawano County. It was the seventh tornado...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Seymour Continues To Recover From Wednesday Tornado

SEYMOUR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s now been three days since some severe storms hit the state, causing a lot of damage, and a lot of power outages. Seymour was one of those communities hit severely. “We’re just helping out the community,” said Seymour resident, Wanda Bostwick. “Helping the...
SEYMOUR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Storm damages Freedom area bar, several houses

TOWN OF FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - The storm Wednesday damaged a bar and several house in the Town of Freedom. On Thursday people were cleaning up, but the process is far from over. The worst area was near the intersection of county highways S and C in Outagamie County. After...
FREEDOM, WI
Storm Clean Up And Utility Repairs Could Take Days

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Thousands of people around state are picking up after a powerful line of storms ripped through Wednesday night. Jim Malewski, from Green Bay, has lived in his house on Delray Drive since 2010. But after Wednesday night, he tells FOX 11 he may need to find a new one.
GREEN BAY, WI
Missing Central Wisconsin Man Found Dead Friday

A 26-year-old Waupaca County man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, the county’s sheriff’s office said Friday night. Brandon Colligan, 26, had last been seen the morning of June 10 in Stevens Point. Officials said he was meeting with a friend at a coffee shop when he left to grab something he had forgotten and never returned. The friend reported Colligan had been acting strangely at the time.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
LIST: Tornadoes ravage WI, many reach wind speeds over 85 mph

(WFRV) – June 15, 2022, will be a date not soon forgotten by many Wisconsinites. On that day, lives were turned upside down when multiple tornadoes swiveled through local communities leaving only mass destruction in their wake. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), as of Sunday morning, tornadoes...
WISCONSIN STATE
Street vendor suffers freak accident

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee-area street vendor suffered first- and second-degree burns at her biggest gig of the year. She shared her story exclusively with WISN 12 News in hopes of helping other small business owners stay safe during windy conditions. Vincenzia Zamora, 22, owns Kra-Z Cravings, a small business...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local power outages continue into third day, thousands still affected

(WFRV) – Two days after severe weather hit northeast Wisconsin, tens of thousands of people across multiple counties are still without power. On Wednesday evening, severe weather rolled through northeast Wisconsin and left massive amounts of property damage as well as power outages. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed across the state.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Many still without power in northeast Wisconsin, update on power outages

(WFRV) – Three days after severe weather hit northeast Wisconsin, thousands of people across multiple counties are still without power. On Wednesday evening, severe weather rolled through northeast Wisconsin and left massive amounts of property damage as well as power outages. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed across the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
Two-vehicle crash at E. Mason St., S. Roosevelt St.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. At around 6: 30 p.m. a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of E. Mason Street and S. Roosevelt Street. After the crash, several people near the incident reportedly rushed to the scene...
GREEN BAY, WI

