Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department Partners with Metro-Detroit Black Business Alliance to Bring Detroiters Together for Juneteenth Freedom Weekend June 17-19

MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Erica Hill, Deputy Director of Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity; Charity Dean, Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance, and Kenny Valentino, HOT 107.5 will be available for interviews immediately following the June 19 opening ceremonies. Program begins at noon.

DETROIT–The City of Detroit Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department partnered with the Metro-Detroit Black Business Alliance to host the Juneteenth Freedom Fest with extended partnerships with the Detroit Branch NAACP, Juneteenth Jubilee, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and the Eastern Market Development Corporation on Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Juneteenth commemorates the day of liberation for African Americans in our country. The event will feature Rhythm & Art Block Party, a variety of food trucks, several musical entertainers and poets; family-friendly activities, and both a Kids Zone and a Grown Zone. This event is free to the public. Register at www.juneteenthdetroit.com.

Deputy Director of the Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department, Erica Hill, said “For such an important day for Black people in America, we cannot truly celebrate without including an educational component. The inequities that led to the enslavement of our ancestors are still prevalent today.” Hill said, “During our Juneteenth Celebration, we want to ensure that we focus on our efforts to reduce these inequities while celebrating the freedoms that we have gained.”

Metro-Detroit Black Business Alliance founder Charity Dean said, “This event both celebrates the importance of the history of African American liberation and gives Detroiters an opportunity to celebrate family and great fathers.” Dean said, “We have activities for all ages and the amazing musical guests Slum Village, Charity, and John Houston.”

The weekend culminates on Sunday, June 19 at Eastern Market’s Shed 5 from noon to 6 p.m. Expected City Officials include Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield and Detroit Police Department Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Director, Mary Engelman. CRIO sponsored a student poetry contest and will award the winning prize to 17-year-old Alexis Givens of East English Village Preparatory Academy who submitted the winning poem, “My Black Is…,” Alexis will recite her poem on the Main Stage on Sunday, June 19 during the opening ceremonies.

The Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department is comprised of the following divisions: Civil Rights, Incentives Compliance, Construction Outreach, The Office of Disability Affairs, The Office of Marijuana Ventures & Entrepreneurship, Policy & Performance, Detroit Business Opportunity and Communications & Engagement. Its purpose is to investigate alleged discrimination, secure equal protection of civil rights, promote inclusion and create opportunities and access for all citizens.

The Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance brings together Metro Detroit’s finest Black business leaders to collaborate, network and gather new insights that help drive meaningful business growth. Visit www.mdbba.com to learn more.