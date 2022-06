The Chester County Common Pleas Court bench may soon include two new members, as judicial appointments are on tap in Harrisburg. Two local attorneys — Democrat Nichole Forzato and Republican Louis Mincarelli — have been nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf to fill vacant seats on the court and may soon be confirmed by the Republican-led state Senate, according to observers with information about the sensitive and politically complicated process of appointing judges to the trial courts across the state.

