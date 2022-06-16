ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Scoliosis Awareness Month: Early Detection Is Key

By Mike Espinoza
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

(CBS4) – June is Scoliosis Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness and education about the disease. Kelly Werthmann spoke with Dr. Jaren Riley from Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMU0S_0gD9c0Ar00

(credit: Getty Images)

Scoliosis affects some 6 to 9 million people in the United States. Detecting and diagnosing a curvature in the spine is important, especially for young boys and girls.

Dr. Riley says it’s important especially if you have a teenager who’s active in sports or any other extracurricular activities. He says treatments like having to wear a brace can be tough, especially for young girls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtIBK_0gD9c0Ar00

(credit: Getty Images)

He even mentioned how some parents of patients remember living with scoliosis saying, “Braces can be really tough. So actually, I get a lot of mothers in my office whose children need to be braced and the mother was braced when she was a teenager and they still carry scars from that.”

The key to proper scoliosis treatment is having full support from a doctor and staff when children are involved.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scoliosis Awareness Month
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy