Angelo State Students are celebrating Juneteenth today from 11:30. a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Multicultural Center Lobby. The event will feature. San Angelo NAACP President Shirley Spear sharing Juneteenth and. the Buffalo Soldiers. A longtime held parade will be held once again. tomorrow morning along MLK Junior Drive. The...

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO