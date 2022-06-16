ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Abbott, Allstate fall; Procter & Gamble, NexTier rise

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $59.70 to $639.30.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly raising prices on some of its models.

Nvidia Corp., down $9.26 to $156.01.

The chipmaker and other technology stocks with lofty stock values bore the brunt of a steep market selloff.

Abbott Laboratories, down $2.73 to $102.07.

Severe weather has forced the health care products company to pause production at a Michigan baby formula factory.

Cigna Corp., up $1.20 to $248.30.

The health insurer announced a $3.5 billion accelerated stock buyback program.

Allstate Corp., down $2.14 to $119.53.

The insurance company raised its rates in response to inflation.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., up 9 cents to $10.16.

The oilfield services company gave investors an encouraging financial and operations update.

Prog Holdings Inc., down $7.41 to $16.57.

The rent-to-own company cut its financial forecasts in response to higher inflation.

Procter & Gamble Co., up 81 cents to $133.32.

The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent gained ground as investors shifted money into stocks considered less risky.

The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $8.03 to $109.56 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $6.69 to $113.12 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 17 cents to $3.79 a gallon. July heating oil fell 23 cents to $4.34 a gallon. July natural gas fell 52 cents to $6.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.
The Associated Press

