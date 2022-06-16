Predators in search of water seen from Rio Rico to Marana

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Wildfire near Arizona’s Kitt Peak observatory 40% contained
TUCSON, AZ (AP) - Authorities say a lightning-caused wildfire that led to an evacuation of the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson now is 40% contained. More than 300 firefighters continue to work the wildfire Saturday and if all goes as planned, authorities say the blaze could be fully contained by next Sunday evening.
ABC 15 News
4 buildings at observatory in Arizona lost in wildfire
TUCSON, AZ — Four non-scientific buildings at the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson were lost in a wildfire, but early indications show other buildings on the property didn’t appear to be damaged, authorities said Saturday. Buell T. Jannuzi, who leads the Department of Astronomy at the...
KOLD-TV
OUT OF THIS WORLD DISCOVERY: How Tucson astronomers played a part in finding a new stellar system
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A discovery that’s truly out of this world. Astronomers at the University of Arizona have helped identify five examples of a new class stellar system. But, what does that mean? According to Dr. Mike Jones, a postdoctoral fellow in the University of Arizona...
getnews.info
Tucson Moving Service is a premier local moving company in Tucson AZ
Tucson Moving Service is a reputable local moving company in Tucson providing moving services for commercial and residential owners. The company assured residents that they have a team of skilled professionals with the experience and strength to help with all types of moving needs in Tucson and the surrounding region.
More containment reached in Arizona wildfires following weekend storms
PHOENIX — Following the first weekend of monsoon storms in Arizona, fire crews worked to reach more containment of wildfires burning across the state Sunday morning. In northern Arizona, containment of the Pipeline fire located six miles north of Flagstaff reached 40%, up from 27% on Saturday, with the blaze consuming 26,476 acres, according to Inciweb.
fox10phoenix.com
Community Cares: Arizona bird rescue busier than ever as temperatures rise
Liberty Wildlife, a Valley nonprofit that focuses on saving and rehabilitating birds, is busier than ever as the temperatures increase and the winds pick up. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
KTAR.com
Crews continue battle against Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona
PHOENIX — Fire crews continued work to contain a lightning-caused wildfire in southern Arizona on Saturday, authorities said. The Contreras Fire sparked June 11 on a remote ridge of the Baboquivari Mountains about 60 miles southwest of Tucson. It has grown to 17,646 acres by Saturday afternoon, with no...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
NASA Loans Moon Rock to Tucson
During NASA’s Apollo 15 mission in 1971, astronauts David Scott and James Irwin brought back 170 pounds of moon rocks for research on Earth. Everyone in Tucson can see a piece of this history at the University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum. Weighing 4 ounces and measuring 3 inches in length, the space rock is on loan from NASA. It is the biggest chunk of moon rocks that NASA loans to museums. The rock is on display in the museum’s Mineral Evolution Gallery. “It’s a privilege to have this rock here,” said Elizabeth Gass, exhibit specialist at the Museum in a press release. “Not every museum qualifies to have one because of the strict security protocols needed to keep the rock safe.”
azbigmedia.com
Ranking Arizona: Top 10 mist and fogging systems for 2022
Here are the Top 10 mist and fogging systems in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
AZFamily
Why Arizona fireworks shows may be canceled this summer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As fires continue to burn in the High Country, the question of how fireworks should be used in upcoming Fourth of July celebrations takes on greater significance. When the pandemic started, the sale of fireworks in Arizona took a hit. Demand has bounced back quickly, but...
3 Great Beaches in Arizona
Looking to escape the heat this summer? Then head on down to one of Arizona's scenic beaches. Although the state is better known for its deserts and rock formations, it also boasts some lovely beaches that are perfect for cooling off and relaxing.
12news.com
Morning update on Pipeline and Haywire fires burning in Arizona
The Today in AZ team has an update on the Pipeline and Haywire fires burning near Flagstaff. Here's the latest information for June 17, 2022.
SignalsAZ
Pima County Defensible Space Tips
As monsoon season begins, conditions in Arizona remain dry and the risk of fire remains high. To protect structures from becoming potential fire losses, Pima County’s Development Services Department (DSD) has released a set of guidelines to highlight the need for “defensible spaces” around structures, free of flammable items such as leaf piles and dry grass. These spaces are essentially buffer zones between the building and any materials that might help the fire to spread.
What makes Barrio Bread so good?
On Monday, Don Guerra received the James Beard award for Outstanding Baker.
MedicalXpress
2010 to 2020 saw number of heat days up in Arizona counties
The number of heat days increased in both Maricopa and Yuma Counties, Arizona, during 2010 to 2020, and heat-related illness (HRI) increased more in those aged 65 years and older compared with those younger than 65 years, according to research published in the June 17 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Earth & Sky
Wildfire reaches Kitt Peak. Telescopes safe
Good news! Wildfire Today reported late in the afternoon on June 18 that all of the 20+ telescopes at Kitt Peak National Observatory in southern Arizona survived the wildfire that struck the site this week. However, four non-scientific buildings burned. Read more from Wildfire Today. Update from June 17, 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon rains arrive in Arizona: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Monsoon storms are beginning to pick up across Arizona, and the Phoenix metropolitan area is expected to get some rain this afternoon and evening. The southeast Valley, including San Tan Valley, Apache Junction and the Superstitions, has already seen some wet weather. This area is predicted to receive the most rainfall today.
12news.com
Monsoon 2022 brings the first rain to Arizona
Monsoon 2022 brought the first rainfall throughout Arizona on Saturday. Here's an updated look at the forecast.
KTAR.com
Crews keep Arizona wildfires fires in check despite hot, dry conditions
PHOENIX – Crews have been keeping two northern Arizona wildfires in check in recent days, and help from Mother Nature could be on the way. Despite hot, dry and breezy conditions, the Pipeline and Haywire fires saw only minimal growth Thursday, officials said. Similar conditions are expected most of...
fox10phoenix.com
Ozzy Osbourne's major operation revealed, monsoon arrives in Arizona, a Ford recall: this week's top stories
Ozzy Osbourne's major operation has been revealed, monsoon season has officially arrived in Arizona, and security footage shows a dog caught his own home on fire. This week, we're light on crime stories, which are usually the most common top stories. Here are the stories that interested you the most between June 12-18.
