ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans, GA

'Roman to the Rescue': 10-year-old’s sweet effort to rescue dogs lands him a Disney show

By Jacalyn Wetzel
Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItNep_0gD9XlU000

Disney XD is getting a new face! Ten-year-old Roman McConn from Evans, Georgia, has spent most of his life rescuing animals. Literally, most of his life: He’s been rescuing animals since he was 4 years old! So when we saw The Washington Post’s profile of him, we knew we had to share this story with the Upworthy audience.

Roman began rescuing animals from local shelters when he was living in Texas, but because he couldn't bring them all home, he would create videos of the animals at the shelter, which his mom shared to social media to try to bring attention to them. He made it a personal mission to find every shelter pet a home, especially those that were harder to get adopted and at risk of being euthanized.

youtu.be

Kid Dog Rescuer Has Helped Save Over 4,000 Dogs

Currently, many animal shelters and rescues are overwhelmed with pets in desperate need of being adopted—many the result of “pandemic puppies.” And with puppy and kitten season in full effect, shelters need more help than ever to find homes for these animals. Adults can help by ensuring that stray animals are spayed (normally inexpensive or even free at local humane societies) and by volunteering to foster animals or adopt from shelters instead of purchasing from a breeder.

Roman’s mission to see every pet from a shelter get adopted is a lofty aspiration but one he is embracing full-on. According to The Washington Post , Roman and his mom founded Project Freedom Ride , a nonprofit organization that transports dogs from Texas to northern states where adoption rates are higher. The nonprofit has rescued 4,200 dogs since its founding in 2016. Seventeen of those dogs appear on Roman’s new Disney XC show, “ Roman to the Rescue ,” which has so far released 7 of its 17 episodes. In each episode, Roman and his team focus on one dog to figure out its personality and show it in the best light.

www.youtube.com

Roman to the Rescue Sneak Peek | Roman to the Rescue | @Disney XD x @Dodo Kids

It is amazing to see how one kid’s efforts have started not only an organization rescuing thousands of animals, but hopefully a movement for young people via his show. If you want to catch his new show to see how he gets these 17 dogs adopted, you can find it on Disney XD on DisneyNOW .

Comments / 6

Guest
2d ago

Congratulations on your national recognition. Hopefully this helps more people realize what wonderful animals are sitting in shelters waiting for loving, forever homes.

Reply
3
Regal Journey
3d ago

Great accomplishment young man. Over 4000 dogs now have homes thanks to your efforts. Feel proud.

Reply
5
Related
heavenofanimals.com

Puppy Found Inside bags Of Dog Food Is Adopted By His Rescuer

A puppy, along with seven of his siblings, was discovered abandoned inside a bag of dog food. When Nicole Olsen and Ella Harper’s kid heard multiple screeches coming from a trash at a truck stop, they went to investigate. The extraordinary occurrence occurred on November 1 this year, while...
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Dog Starved & Beaten Fights For Her Life, Maintains Kissing Her Vets

Vets are surprised the skinny pup with a history of scaries desires only to provide love to her saviors. A household in Johnson County, Kansas found a canine so weak and skinny that the small furbaby could not stand on her own. She was so sick that her saviors doubted if the canine would survive the extent of abuse she had endured.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
City
Evans, GA
Evans, GA
Lifestyle
pethelpful.com

Rescue Dog’s Reaction to New Home Just 4 Hours After Being Adopted Is Everything

TikTok user @rustic_bonezzz‘s roommate recently adopted a dog from the San Diego Humane Society. Although it’s technically her roommate’s dog, she likes to think the new furry roomie is also hers. Hey, it’s called co-parenting! So now, she’s documenting the dog’s adjustment to life in a new home. We don’t think this dog needs any adjusting. We’d say she’s feeling right at home!
SAN DIEGO, CA
pethelpful.com

Dog Cries Himself to Sleep in the Arms of Woman Who Saved Him From Euthanasia

Given just how many animals are sitting in shelters waiting for loving homes, it’s a wonder that anyone would buy a dog in this day and age. There are just so many other deserving pets who would make incredible companions if only people would step up and give them a chance. Thankfully, one amazing woman got to the shelter just in time to save one pup’s life.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Mother Cat Brings Her Ill Kitten To The Hospital, Medics Rush To Help Them

Recently, photos taken at one Istanbul hospital’s emergency room made a round on social media. The snaps that were shared by Merve Özcan on Twitter show a mother cat bringing her sick kitten to the human hospital. The paramedics can be seen surrounding the poor mama cat and petting her.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Disney Xd#Animal Shelters#Dog Rescue Adoption#The Washington Post#Project Freedom Ride
pawmypets.com

Police Decline To Help Dog Left Tethered To Owner’s Vehicle In Florida Heat

” Please shar3 and pass this story onto a friend or family member above!”. Most individuals know not to leave a dog alone in a hot vehicles and vehicle, yet there are always some people that uncommitted. Afterwards, some people look for every loophole when they ought to be caring about their pet’s wellness and well-being instead. A person in Florida really did not leave their dog captured in their car, yet rather, they left the puppy linked to their car deal with. The canine was required to rest on the hot black pavement below him.
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Amarillo Zoo captures image of mysterious animal — what is it?

The Amarillo Zoo is known for its African lions, ring-tailed lemurs, Western diamondback rattlesnakes and wide variety of exotic birds. And now there’s another creature roaming the grounds of the Texas attraction and is quickly gaining attention. There's just one problem: The Amarillo Zoo has no idea what it...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pets
dailyphew.com

This Was Audrey, A Turtle Who Spent 20 Years Living In A Bucket Before She Was Rescued

This is Audrey, a 24 years old turtle who was born like a normal red eared slider, but as she grew, her shell went totally deformed because of her owner not taking proper care of her. During 20 years, Audrey lived in a bucket full of cold water, without filter, without solar light and being only fed with egg whites. As she managed to grow, her shell turned this abnormal way in order to survive.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Mama Cat Proudly Brings Human Mom Her Kitten in Irresistible Video

As a mother, it's only natural to feel proud of your babies, This kind of feeling is universally understood, too, so it's easy to imagine how honored one owner must've been when her new mama cat presents her with one of her kittens. Feline breeder and TikToker @pearlsragdolls captured a...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Asian elephant mom carries dead calf for weeks, new eye-opening videos reveal

Asian elephants, like their African cousins, seem to mourn their dead, sometimes even carrying their lost infants in their trunks for days or weeks, new research finds. Whether elephants understand death in the same way humans do is unknown — and probably unknowable. But Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) are social creatures, and the new research adds to the evidence that they experience some sort of emotional response when they lose one of their own.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Goose Comforts Freezing Stray Puppy Inside His Wings to Keep Him Warm

In heartwarming photos that went viral on social media, a caring goose is hugging an abandoned puppy on the street to keep him warm. This pair of unlikely friends met on the street when the compassionate goose saw the shivering puppy who was believed to be abandoned by his mother. Without hesitation, the goose wraps his big wings around the small puppy and keeps him warm and cozy.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Meet the World’s Largest Domestic Cat

Felines are graceful, fast, and often deadly creatures that stalk and attack prey with great precision. Humans, in our questionable habit of bonding with wild animals, have managed to domesticate some of these cats. Although people have tried to tame large felines like tigers, we’ve had far more success with smaller cats that are less capable of hurting human beings. Over thousands of years, we have domesticated cats that now sit on our laps and eat canned food. So, what is the world’s largest domestic cat and how does it measure up to other cat breeds?
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Upworthy

97K+
Followers
2K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy