Amber Heard

Amber Heard discusses ‘barricades’ and ‘protected entrance’ she used to enter courthouse during Johnny Depp trial

By Inga Parkel
 3 days ago

Amber Heard has opened up about the protective measures that were implemented for her during the recent defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp .

The Aquaman star sat down with NBC News ’ Savannah Guthrie for an interview and recounted her experience.

“Every single day I passed city blocks lined with people holding signs saying things that I couldn’t repeat on television,” she explained.

“They had to establish barricades to protect me so I could drive into a protected entrance of the courthouse.” Heard described in the new clips from the interview, released today (16 June) on Peacock. “Every single day that’s how I walked in the court.”

Further, she commented on her lawyers fighting to keep TV cameras out of the court.

“I didn’t want this to be a thing. I didn’t want it to be a trial. I didn’t want it to be a part of the public record but when someone sues you, you don’t really have a choice,” she said.

In earlier clips from the interview, Heard said she didn’t “blame the jury” for their verdict in favour of Depp. Rather, she understood, adding: “He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in the op-ed, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence –and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

While she didn’t name him, Depp claimed her allegations took a massive toll on his career. Heard pursued a $100m counterclaim, accusing Depp of conducting a “smear campaign” against her.

Following Heard’s televised appearance, Depp’s spokesperson released a statement, which reads: “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favour.”

