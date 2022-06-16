Amber Heard discusses ‘barricades’ and ‘protected entrance’ she used to enter courthouse during Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard has opened up about the protective measures that were implemented for her during the recent defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp .

The Aquaman star sat down with NBC News ’ Savannah Guthrie for an interview and recounted her experience.

“Every single day I passed city blocks lined with people holding signs saying things that I couldn’t repeat on television,” she explained.

“They had to establish barricades to protect me so I could drive into a protected entrance of the courthouse.” Heard described in the new clips from the interview, released today (16 June) on Peacock. “Every single day that’s how I walked in the court.”

Further, she commented on her lawyers fighting to keep TV cameras out of the court.

“I didn’t want this to be a thing. I didn’t want it to be a trial. I didn’t want it to be a part of the public record but when someone sues you, you don’t really have a choice,” she said.

In earlier clips from the interview, Heard said she didn’t “blame the jury” for their verdict in favour of Depp. Rather, she understood, adding: “He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in the op-ed, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence –and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

While she didn’t name him, Depp claimed her allegations took a massive toll on his career. Heard pursued a $100m counterclaim, accusing Depp of conducting a “smear campaign” against her.

Following Heard’s televised appearance, Depp’s spokesperson released a statement, which reads: “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favour.”

