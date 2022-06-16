Amber Heard claims she has ‘binder’ of notes about physical abuse from Johnny Depp

Amber Heard says her doctor kept contemporaneous notes of the physical abuse she suffered while married to Johnny Depp .

In a televised interview with Savannah Guthrie for NBC , Heard explained that she had been reporting physical abuse within her relationship since 2011. The couple married in 2015.

“There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011, from the very beginning of my relationship, that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to," said Heard.

Guthrie and her reporting team at NBC looked at the notes to confirm what Heard had been telling her therapist since 2012.

According to Guthrie, in January 2012, Heard told her therapist that Depp “hit her, threw her on the floor”.

The therapist’s notes from 2013 read, “he threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her”, again according to Guthrie.

This marks the first time that Heard’s legal team has shared the therapist’s notes publicly.

“Her notes represented years of real-time explanations of what was going on,” explained The Aquaman actor in the interview , which was streamed on Peacock on Thursday (16 June).

According to Guthrie, the judge ruled the notes hearsay and refused to make them available to the jury in the defamation trial between Heard and Depp.

Depp’s team released a statement to NBC regarding Heard’s claims without mentioning her by name:

“It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favour.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued his former partner Amber Heard for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence. Heard countersued and a jury trial on the defamation claims concluded this month (2 June), with a verdict mostly in Depp’s favour .

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Elsewhere in the interview with Guthrie, Heard says she does not blame the jury for the outcome .

