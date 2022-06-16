ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Profane, quasi-hidden message on man’s tombstone sparks local anger

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A profane message not quite hidden on the back of a tombstone has angered some members of a community in Polka County, Iowa .

The tombstone, which features an acrostic epitath that cleverly spells out “F*** off”, is dedicated to former Runnells, Iowa, resident Steven Paul Owens, whose family said the saying was among his favourites.

It has, however, divided opinion among community members, at least one of whom filed a complaint to a local newspaper, The Wichita Eagle reported.

The publication noted that the managers at the Powers-Warren Cemetery were specifically not happy about the tombstone, but that the tombstone’s creator, Wittenbeck Memorial, told the cemetery that they would be installing the stone “unless a court injunction was issued to prevent them from putting it in.”

While one side of the stone reads Mr Owens’s name, date of birth and date of death alongside the phrase, “If you don’t listen, you’ll have to feel”, the other side reads: “Forever in our hearts, until we meet again, cherished memories known as our son, brother, father, papa, uncle, friend & cousin.”

“It was definitely his term of endearment,” said the man’s daughter, Lindsay Owens, to an NBC affiliate . “If he didn’t like you, he didn’t speak to you. It’s just who he was”.

His son Zachary Owens added to his sister’s sentiments, telling McClatchy News: “He was easily fired up, but it was kind of a playful thing”.

One person had also complained to a local news outlet about the tombstone, which remains in place and has gone viral on social media.

“It’s not anybody’s business. If you don’t like it, walk away,” continued Ms Owens, who added: “He didn’t care what anybody thought.”

dawn peabody
3d ago

this just really goes to show people have to much time on their hands.

Blackie62
3d ago

Let it be 🙄 it means something special to them so people need to relax 💨

