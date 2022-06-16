ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Colombian police find 1,300kg of cocaine hidden in potatoes

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7b6L_0gD9Vlz400

Police in Colombia said they discovered approximately 1,300kg of cocaine in an unlikely hiding place - potatoes.

This video shows officers removing drugs from the food.

Destined for Spain, the shipment raised suspicions with the Ministry of National Defense of Colombia when they saw the 'food' had no expiration dates.

The drugs, which authorities said had been shaped using a hydraulic press, were seized from a shipment in Cartagena, a port city on Colombia's Caribbean coast.

