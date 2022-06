Ryan Zimmerman, also known as Mr. National and Employee #11, will have his jersey retired this weekend for the second time this spring. After 16 seasons with the Washington Nationals and three at the University of Virginia, Ryan Zimmerman’s number eleven will never be worn again by a member of either team. There will be an official jersey retirement ceremony for Zimmerman at 3:10pm ahead of Washington's game against the Phillies on Saturday. Zimmerman is the first Cavalier and National to have his jersey retired.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO