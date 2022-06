Editorial Roundup: Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – This weekend, people across the Tri-Cities are celebrating Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the emancipation of slaves. Hundreds came to Kingsport to celebrate the historical day that has special meaning to them. “I believe there are about nine events throughout the region, but here in Kingsport, we want people to know […]

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO