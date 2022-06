A Hiawatha, Kansas, native is carving out new worlds with his business, Paranneaux Globes. Reynold Mackey Jr. grew up in Hiawatha and still considers it his hometown. Mackey lived in the city until his family moved to Salina during his eighth-grade year. From there, the family moved to Colorado Springs, which Mackey now calls home and where he has embarked on a new pursuit, Paranneaux Globes, that has garnered attention from around the world — which is exactly his subject matter.

