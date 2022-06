I am a proud dachshund owner and I love sharing knowledge about them. I have enjoyed having dachshunds as family members for decades. The Typical Dachshund (Weenie Dog) When you hear that someone has a dachshund or weenie dog, typically you will picture a red, short-haired, long dog. The short-haired, red dachshund is a very popular one and is pervasive throughout the United States. My first dachshund was a beautiful red one named Heidi. Since dachshunds are German, we chose a German name for her.

PETS ・ 28 DAYS AGO