ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Middle Tennessee Soccer announces 2022 schedule

goblueraiders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Soccer head coach Aston Rhoden has finalized and announced the 2022 Blue Raider Soccer schedule that is set to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 9 as the Blue Raiders host the Chattanooga Mocs for an exhibition contest at Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer...

goblueraiders.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Catfish 100.1

Demopolis Receiver Leaves Tide for Chattanooga

On Friday morning, walk-on Alabama receiver Shatarius Williams announced he's transferring to Chattanooga after two years at the Capstone. Williams, a 6-foot-3, 187-pound wideout, made it official in a Twitter post reading, "Committed! Let's get to work! @GoMocsFB." The Demopolis, Alabama native initially entered his name in the NCAA transfer...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
wgnsradio.com

Free RAD Class at MTSU July 5-21

(MURFREESBORO) At a time in society when “violence is becoming the norm instead of the exception”, Middle Tennessee State University is offering a free RAD defense class for all women age 13-plus! The class is 5:30 – 7:30PM every Tuesday and Thursday evening at the university from July 5th through 21st .
MURFREESBORO, TN
Outsider.com

Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
Grundy County Herald

Former Tullahoma News publisher passes

Long-time Tullahoma News publisher, former owner of The Moore County News, career journalist and accomplished race car driver Terry G. Craig passed away at the age of 83. Terry G. Craig died in Atlanta, Ga. Craig was born in Indiana, Pa., on June 19, 1938 to Mrs. Lavina Craig. Following a Homer City (PA) High School sports-filled career, including being a member of the first team to go undefeated in the school’s 75-year history, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and served honorably for four years. During that time, he was a member of the Combat Air Strike Force and was awarded several decorations during the Cold War period. He saw duty throughout the world, including Taiwan, Turkey, South Korea, Spain and Cuba. At the time he used the name of his stepfather, Wilkinson. Following his military service, a move to Miami, FL in 1960, resulted in working for the Miami Herald for almost 13 years. His start in production led to a sports reporter position and news editor of one of the largest community newspapers in Miami, the North Dade Journal, in North Miami, for the Herald.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WSMV

Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Former Sen. Thelma Harper honored by St. Jude

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Sen. Thelma Harper was honored on Saturday night at the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream event. Metro Police Chief John Drake presented the Legacy Award to Linda Harper, daughter of the late senator, for her many years of work to improve quality of life for all, particularly children.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Soccer#Sec#C Usa#Cumberland University#Unf
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Kameron J Harter and 34-year-old Megan M Flohn dead, Michael Lutzweit injured in a crash (Nashville, TN)

33-year-old Kameron J Harter and 34-year-old Megan M Flohn dead, Michael Lutzweit injured in a crash (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Kameron J Harter, of Hendersonville, and 34-year-old Megan M Flohn, of Madison, as the victims who lost their lives and 28-year-old Michael Lutzweit as the man who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident that also injured another person on Tuesday afternoon in Nashville. The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on Old Hickory Boulevard near Pitts Avenue [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Secretary of State arrested on DUI charge

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Secretary of State was arrested Friday night after driving under the influence. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was reportedly leaving the event around 11:30 p.m. Friday when Tullahoma police stopped him. He was then given a blood test and charged with a DUI.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt temporarily reinstates indoor mask mandate

Effective immediately, Vanderbilt’s indoor masking protocol has been temporarily reinstated for individuals regardless of vaccination status when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. According to the university’s June 17 press release, the decision was informed by Davidson County’s upgrade to a “high” COVID-19 community level.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
wmot.org

Tenn. new COVID-19 infections count jumps 7 fold in 10 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks. Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee. New case...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Disabled Memphis vet’s missing dog found in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dog stolen from a disabled veteran’s truck outside the Memphis VA Medical Center on June 1 was found in the Nashville area Friday. Last week, WREG reported Clifton Dates left his pomeranian name Chan inside his vehicle with the windows down, and when he came outside, the dog was gone. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
southgatv.com

Crisp fraud suspects caught in Chattanooga

CORDELE, GA – A pair of suspects from Columbus, Georgia who are facing identity and credit card fraud charges locally, are being held in Chattanooga, Tennessee after their Tuesday arrest in the Scenic City. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Haley Little says Maurion Jones, a 22-year-old male,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy