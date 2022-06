It’s been two years since Brandon Flynn’s role as Justin Foley in “13 Reasons Why” wrapped. And now, he’s focusing on his own story. Earlier this month, the actor settled into a cozy corner on the second floor of the Stonewall Inn in New York City for an interview with TODAY. The iconic landmark, which feels like you stepped into a kaleidoscope of rainbows, is living proof that the most difficult battles can result in the strength to make necessary change — a sentiment that can resonate with Flynn, who came out at 14.

