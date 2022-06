The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There might be times when you need to record audio or video discreetly, but holding up your phone or even a tiny camera is sure to raise eyebrows. Or you might find yourself in situations where pulling out your smartphone isn't an option, such as in the midst of a storm or worse, a hurricane.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO