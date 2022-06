Two University of Missouri students are facing felony charges over a hazing incident that left freshman Danny Santulli paralysed after he was forced to drink an entire bottle of vodka on a fraternity pledge night. Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz were indicted by a grand jury in Boone County on Friday on charges of endangering a life and supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.Mr Shultz faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence after he allegedly withheld text messages from prosecutors. Mr Santulli, 19, was left permanently brain damaged after he was forced to drink a bottle...

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO