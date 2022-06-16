Name released in deadly crash in Bottineau County

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a driver was killed in a rollover crash in Bottineau County at about 1:30 a.m. Wed. The 28-year-old driver from Maxbass lost control of his pickup, entered a ditch, and crashed. He was unstrained and was ejected from the...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot police are warning the public of a social media trend making the rounds named the “Orbeez challenge.”. Police said they’ve received at least a dozen calls pertaining to this challenge in the last two weeks. They said people are using Air Soft...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have agreed to lower the bond for a man charged with killing his roommate in Minot.... while the state supreme court rules on evidence in the case. Shawnee Krall faces charges of murder and gross sexual imposition in the December 2020 death of...
Someone You Should Know: Miss North Dakota USA, SaNoah LaRocque. Someone You Should Know: Miss North Dakota USA, SaNoah …. KX gives back on Founder’s day. Volunteer efforts …. Minot’s Midsummer Festival celebrates longest day …. 26th Escape to the Lake offers waterskiing for individuals …. TICK BITES:...
That day marks the official beginning of summer, occurring when Earth hits the point in its orbit where the North pole is at its maximum tilt toward the sun, resulting in the longest day and shortest night of the year, according to the Almanac.
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the contested republican legislative primaries in North Dakota appears headed for a recount, after two of the candidates were separated by only one vote. Of the three candidates, Minot realtor Lori Vanwinkle came in first with 39% of the vote, receiving 788 votes,...
MINOT, ND (KXNET) – Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States. Juneteenth gets its name from the day it is featured, which is June 19 and celebrates the day slavery was abolished. Although this day marks a great event in history, it is still a time to...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – An expansion to a downtown Minot facility now provides 24-hour walk-in crisis stabilization for behavioral health issues. Open Arms provides a safe space for people in crisis to stay for days at a time to help work through behavioral health issues. “It’s absolutely essential that...
MINOT, N.D (KXNET) – The dog days of summer are on us and pools all over the state are reaching full capacity. Roosevelt Park Pool was filled with people due to today’s heat. Today Roosevelt Park zoo reached full capacity within hours of opening up. Residents lined up...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tom Ross is Minot’s new mayor, receiving more than 43% of the votes during Tuesday’s primary election. Ross announced his run earlier this year, saying that it was time for a change in Magic City. During KMOT’s interview Tuesday night with Ross, he...
Thrift Store Minot Matthew 25. Not for profit store that gives away furniture and other items for those in need. Thrift Store Minot Matthew 25. Not for profit store …. KX gives back on Founder’s day. Volunteer efforts …. Minot’s Midsummer Festival celebrates longest day …. 26th Escape...
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot High School’s Darik Dissette announced his commitment to North Dakota State’s basketball program on Monday via twitter. The class of 2023 shooting guard helped lead the Magicians to the Class A State Championship in March. Dissette was named to the Class A All-State team this season, and was also given […]
MINOT, N.D. - Voters in the Magic City have elected Tom Ross as the new mayor of Minot. Ross received just over 43% of the votes, according to the unofficial results. Ross announced his run for office earlier this year saying it was time for a change and was ready to bring a new era of leadership to Minot.
Comments / 0