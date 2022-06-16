ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, IL

Ralph L. Wendt, 65

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph L. Wendt, 65, of Montrose, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at his home in rural Montrose. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery in Montrose. Visitation will be held from 10:00...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur celebrates Juneteenth for 28th year

DECATUR — Decatur’s African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society hosted its 28th annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday. According to AACGS Executive Director Evelyn Hood, Juneteenth is a yearly reminder to celebrate freedom for those who didn’t get the chance to in the past. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that the state’s enslaved African Americans were newly freed.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Juneteenth community picnic in Decatur

DECATUR, ILL. (WCIA) — This Sunday marks the second year that Juneteenth became an official state and federal holiday. Families in Decatur can gather to celebrate the end of slavery. The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will host Juneteenth Multicultural Celebration on June 19 from noon to 7 p.m. Vinnies BBQ will cater a community picnic, where the […]
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

FLASH FLOOD WARNING- JUNE 17TH

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Southwestern Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 606 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Shelbyville, Newton, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Watson, Stewardson, Cowden, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Decatur woman welcomes her Ukrainian relatives into her home

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cheryl Falk’s Decatur home is filled sights and smells of traditional Ukrainian food after recently welcoming relatives who were forced to leave their home in Ukraine. Cheryl first got in touch with her cousin Misha 5 years ago. “Well, my daughter got us Ancestry for...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Montrose, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Carmi, IL
Effingham, IL
Obituaries
1043theparty.com

Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Maryann Phillips as Branch Manager of Springfield Branch

Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Maryann Phillips as Branch Manager of Springfield Branch. Decatur, Illinois, June 15th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announced that Maryann Phillips is the new Branch Manager of the Springfield, IL branch. Phillips will oversee the sales and operations of the Springfield branch, as well as serving as a Loan Officer. Prior to joining LLCU, Phillips most recently served as a Branch Manager at PNC Bank, and she possesses nearly a decade of banking experience.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Vinnie's Barbee-Q hosting a Father's Day car show in Decatur

DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will be hosting its 21st annual Father's Day Car Show on Sunday, June 19. It will be held at The Glass House, 2895 N. Oakland Ave. in Decatur. Registration starts at 2 p.m. and the show will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward feeding the homeless. The entry fee is $15.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Our Town Decatur: Land of Lincoln Credit Union

Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) is celebrating our 75th Anniversary this year. We have been LOCALLY OWNED for all 75 years. We have an apple in our logo because our main mission is EDUCATION, providing tools and resources to people in order to achieve financial success. Additionally, as a...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenna
Person
James
WCIA

Man arrested in Decatur drug raid

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur Police Department raided a house near Hunt Street and Foster Avenue. Members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team and Decatur Police’s Street Crimes Unit carried out a warranted search that had been approved as part of […]
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested after drugs, guns found inside home

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur man is facing charges after police found drugs and a pistol inside his home. Members of the Macon Co. Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team searched a home in the 2300 block of West Hunt Street on Wednesday. The search led to the...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy