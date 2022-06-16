ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees pitcher Severino back after going on COVID-19 list

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, June 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Luis Severino was cleared to rejoin the New York Yankees on Thursday night, hours after being scratched from his start and put on the COVID-19 injured list.

After a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Severino would travel with the club to Toronto for a weekend series against the Blue Jays.

Severino had been set to start Thursday night at Yankee Stadium against the Rays.

“He’s just on the list now,” Boone said when the initial roster move was announced. “Last night he got sick, had a fever and chills and all that. Doing a lot better today but we’ll know (later). I think his original rapid stuff was negative but we’ll have a better idea probably sometime tonight.”

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt started in place of Severino.

Severino is 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA and the 28-year-old right-hander was to have made his 100th career start in the series finale.

Schmidt, a 26-year-old right-hander, entered 3-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 11 relief appearances, striking out 15 and walking 10 in 19 1/3 innings.

New York selected the contract of right-hander Ryan Weber from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Weber is 4-12 with a 5.28 ERA in seven major league seasons with Boston, Seattle, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Milwaukee, and is 2-2 with a 2.95 ERA this year in four starts and four relief appearances in Triple-A.

Pinstripe Alley

Looking back at the longest home winning streak in Yankees history

When Anthony Rizzo homered to win Thursday night’s game against the Rays, it extended a streak for this year’s Yankee team. The walk-off gave the Yankees their 14th straight home win, the longest such run for the franchise since 1961. They have not lost in the Bronx since May 23rd, when they dropped a game to the Orioles, of all teams.
BRONX, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

A look at the New York Rangers' upcoming free agents

Free agency is now less than a month away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Let's take a look at the New York Rangers.
NHL
