Video Games

The Tale of Bistun - Release Date Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tale of Bistun is coming to Xbox One and...

IGN

Fall Guys - Official Free for All Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest Fall Guys gameplay trailer, featuring a peek at its Blast Ball, The Swiveller, Speed Circuit, Bounce Party, Volleyfall, Hex-A-Ring, and Track Attack modes. Fall Guys will be available to play for free from June 21, 2022 on for free on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 6-13-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 6/13/22! 00:00 - The Plucky Squire - Official Reveal Trailer | Devolver Digital 2022 01:09 - Half-Life Alyx: Levitation - Gameplay Trailer | PC Gaming Show 2022 09:29 - Deceive inc. - Official Gameplay Review Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 11:20 - Enemy of The State - Official Cinematic Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 12:24 - Planet of Lana - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 14:46 - Chivalry 2: Tenosian Invasion - Official Launch Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 16:26 - The Entropy Centre - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 18:10 - Power Chord - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 19:46 - Divine Knockout - Official Announcement Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 20:05 - Victoria 3 - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 22:46 - The Last Faith - Official Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 24:22 - Backfirewall - Official Reveal Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 26:07 - System Shock - Official Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 27:54 - Demonschool - Official Reveal Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 29:42 - Outriders Worldslayer - Official Trailer 30:43 - Starfield - Full Gameplay Reveal Overview | Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 45:44 - Cult of the Lamb - Official Release Date Trailer | Devolver Digital Showcase 2022 47:53 - Them's Fightin' Herds - Official 3.0 Update Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 48:53 - Mario Strikers: Battle League - Official Launch Trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

God of War's Potential Release Date, Big FF7 Remake Updates - Beyond 754

On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation show, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Max Scoville and, for her final episode as a cast member, Lucy O'Brien, to discuss all the news in the world of PlayStation. The panel begins by jumping into the recent Final Fantasy news, including confirmation of FF7 Remake Part 2 being Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, a Crisis Core remake, and where to start if you're looking to get into Final Fantasy. Then, the panel discusses a bit about the confirmation of Dragon's Dogma 2, and why Max is really excited to revisit the franchise. The panel then dives into a few PlayStation first-party topics, including the wild rumors about God of War Ragnarok delays, the reports about God of War Ragnarok's potential alleged release date, and why we're OK not hearing too much about the sequel so far. Next, we dip into some impressions about the new PlayStation Plus, its offerings, and our hopes for its future, and then we discuss The Last of Us remake, also known as The Last of Us Part 1, and our interest in Naughty Dog's future with the franchise. We also discuss some of the games we're playing, including Max's surprising interest in Fortnite, before we give a tearful goodbye to Lucy, who we'll miss dearly and are so grateful for her many wonderful years on the show. Timecode: 00:00:00 - Intro 00:01:50 - 2 More Final Fantasy Games Revealed! 00:11:52 - Dragon's Dogma 2 is Coming! 00:18:35 - The Mystery of God of War Ragnarok 00:27:42 - PS Plus News 00:42:39 - The Last of Us: Part I Remake Revealed 00:54:15 - What We're Playing! 01:01:16 - Goodbye Lucy!
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
IGN

Will WB Still Release The Flash Movie Amid Ezra Miller's Controversies? - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

With more controversy coming Ezra Miller's way, Warner Bros. is no doubt facing a difficult decision regarding The Flash movie set to release in June of next year. What also remains to be seen is #TheFlashMovie, which begs the question: with everything that's going on with the movie's main star, what're WB going to do? #EzraMiller would not be the first troubled actor to be replaced, but we explore what avenues WB could possibly take for the upcoming Flash film and the #DCEU. In much lighter news, a documentary on the Nintendo 64 classic, GoldenEye 007, is set for release. And finally, get ready to snag tickets to see Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Crunchyroll has announced that tickets for the global release of the movie will go on sale July 22nd for the US and Canada.
MOVIES
IGN

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Official Deleted Scene

Check out this tongue-in-cheek scene between Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) that didn't make it into the theatrical release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Sam Raimi-directed film debuts on Disney+ and on all major digital platforms on June 22, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26.
MOVIES
IGN

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Reveals the Cut Scene He Wished Had Stayed in the Show

Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac has shared details of a scene that was deleted from the show's season finale that he wishes could have stayed in the episode. Actor and producer Oscar Isaac told Gold Derby about his dual roles on Marvel's Moon Knight, particularly his involvement with the post-production process. He admitted there was one scene in the sixth episode that ended up on the cutting room floor despite its potential to strengthen the connection between Egyptian goddess Ammit and Marc Spector's mother.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie Releases in Indian Theatres on June 30

PVR Pictures has announced in a Twitter post on Friday that the latest Jujutsu Kaisen movie titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie is opening in Indian theatres on June 30. The official posters indicate that the movie will be available with English subtitles only. Releasing in cinemas on 30th June!
MOVIES
IGN

PS5: Sony Releases New Share Factory Feature - IGN Daily Fix

In today's Daily Fix, Sony is making it easier to your gameplay captures into memes on PS5 (sorry PS4 owners!), Xbox gamers will have a ton of new demos coming this week, and a world-class harpist beats Margit the Fell Omen with...a harp. Like a real one, not a magic harp in the game. What crazy controller do you want to see someone beat Elden Ring with? Let us know in the comments! Personally, we'd love to see someone take on Radahn with the Steel Battalion controller from that Xbox game from 20 years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lightyear Had a Less than Stellar Box Office Debut and It Failed to Take Down Jurassic World: Dominion

Lightyear had a less than stellar domestic weekend box office debut with $51 million in ticket sales, a number that wasn't even enough to take down Jurassic World: Dominion. As reported by Variety, Lightyear, which had a production budget of $200 million before marketing, was expected to earn at least $70 million in its first weekend in North America. Instead, its $51 million underwhelmed and placed it in second place behind Jurassic World: Dominion's $58.6 million.
MOVIES
IGN

Tristan the Vampire Hunter Location and Guide

<section class="jsx-1266389546 jsx-2993321199 jsx-28683165 wiki-section wiki-html" style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 24px 0px; overflow-x: auto; line-height: 32px; color: rgb(24, 28, 37); font-family: ars-maquette-web, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(246, 248, 247);"> In V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with special items such as Vampire Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, we will show you how to find and defeat the V Blood Boss Vincent the Frostbringer including where to find him, how to defeat him, and the rewards you will receive for defeating him. </section><section class="jsx-1266389546 jsx-2993321199 jsx-28683165 wiki-section wiki-html" style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 24px 0px; overflow-x: auto; line-height: 32px; color: rgb(24, 28, 37); font-family: ars-maquette-web, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(246, 248, 247);"> Looking for an answer to a specific question? Jump to... </section>
RECIPES
IGN

Top Gun: Maverick Is Officially Tom Cruise's Highest-Grossing Movie Ever

After earning more than $800 million at the global box office, Top Gun: Maverick has officially become Tom Cruise's highest-grossing movie of all time. As reported by Variety, Top Gun: Maverick soared past Mission: Impossible - Fallout's $791 million to claim the #1 spot on Cruise's resume, and it still has some runway left to go as it heads into its fourth week in theaters and inches closer to the coveted $1 billion milestone.
MOVIES
IGN

How to Slay Moonbane

Learn how to slay Moonbane in Naraka: Bladepoint for a chance at some rare cosmetic items. The giant dragon is one of the most elusive PvE bosses you can encounter, though, so you need plenty of patience if you’re aiming for all the Moonbane treasures. What Is Moonbane?. Moonbane...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Save All Characters

To get the Rough Night trophy in The Quarry, you need to ensure all nine playable characters survive the night at Hackett's Quarry Summer Camp. You'll need to make several vital choices across all ten chapters in the game to obtain this achievement. But beware, as danger lurks around every corner and one wrong choice could set your character up for failure later in the game. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about keeping all nine playable characters alive in The Quarry.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Muddy Bizzare Adventure Event

A Muddy Bizzare Adventure is an upcoming limited-time event in Genshin Impact that sends you deep into the Chasm to clean up the mines and help a Sumeru researcher settle an ongoing crisis. The event is expected to give out Primogems, Hero's Wit, and other essential items. This page has...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Video Game Industry Legend Hideo Kojima Joins S.S. Rajamouli's RRR Hype-Train

Legendary Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima who is known for his work on games in the Metal Gear series and Death Stranding has called filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR a “must-watch”. RRR opened in March to critical acclaim at the box office. The film has been on a roll ever since, performing well not only domestically but also internationally.
VIDEO GAMES

