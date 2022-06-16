ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britton Wilson shares South Central Region Track Athlete of the Year honor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – In a season of superlatives, Razorback sophomore Britton Wilson added another honor in being named the USTFCCCA Co-Women’s South Central Region Track Athlete of the Year on Thursday, sharing the accolade with Julien Alfred of Texas. Regional winners are determined by a vote of...

Two-Way Lineman Ian Geffrard Impressed with UA

FAYETTEVILLE — Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy two-way lineman Ian Geffrard was impressed with Arkansas and has them high on his list following the weekend official visit. Geffrard, 6-6, 350, talked about the visit after it was completed. “I really enjoyed it,” Geffrard said. “I enjoyed the people and the...
Arkansas Adds Christian Ford to Commitment List

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added McKinney (Texas) Class of 2023 safety Christian Ford to its commitment list. Ford took an official visit to Arkansas this weekend. Ford, 6-0, 187, chose the Razorbacks over offers from 18 other schools. He talked about why he committed to Arkansas. “”I feel like...
Luke Hasz Returned to Arkansas Once Again

FAYETTEVILLE — Bixby (Okla.) four-star tight end Luke Hasz was on his official visit to Arkansas this weekend. But Hasz, 6-3, 227, who committed to Arkansas on January 22 has been to Fayetteville countless times so this was just another trip for him. He was also on campus last weekend helping the Hogs recruit.
Webb City Linebacker William Wolfe Has Good Camp

FAYETTEVILLE — Webb City (Mo.) Class of 2023 linebacker William Wolfe produced a very good 40-yard dash time on Thursday that managed to get everyone’s attention. Wolfe, 6-3, 201, ran a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash on a day when many slow times were being registered. Wolfe’s running caught everyone’s attention, but he was far from satisfied with the time.
Oklahoma Speedster Earns Offer From Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Checotah (Okla.) Class of 2025 athlete Elijah Thomas was offered a scholarship by Arkansas on Friday following an outstanding showing at the senior high football camp. Thomas, 6-0, 172, ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash despite stumbling during the start. Thomas was obviously elated with the...
New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers Prediction and Preview (USFL Football)

The New Orleans Breakers and Houston Gamblers will close out the USFL regular season in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday night. Although the Breakers have earned a spot in the playoffs, which will start next week in Canton, Ohio, there's ample motivation for both teams to finish the regular season the right way. This also is the second meeting between these South Division foes, with New Orleans winning a back-and-forth affair 23-16 in Week 4 (May 8).
Chauncey Johnson Turns Heads With Camp Performance

FAYETTEVILLE — Lonoke Class of 2024 offensive lineman Chauncey Johnson turned some heads with his performance at the Senior High Football Camp at Arkansas on Friday. Johnson, 6-4, 304, ran a 5.34 in the 40-yard dash and a 4.66 in the 5-10-5 drill. After he finished the testing he talked to Hogville.net about his goals for the camp.
Bogalusa graduate signs with Southern

Hutchinson Community College’s Clyedterrious Thompson has signed a letter of intent to attend Southern University in Baton Rouge for track/field. “I just want to take this time to acknowledge the coaches and staff at Hutchinson Community College for the opportunity to be a part of their program,” Thompson said. “First, I want to thank God because without him nothing is possible. I want to thank my parents for the assistance and support thus far. To my coaches, (Bogalusa) coach (Eddie) Walker, (Bogalusa assistant) coach Speedy (Butler) and (Bogalusa assistant) coach (Aubry) Watson. Thank you for realizing my ability as a track athlete and a big thank you to my current coach (Robert) Spies and Mrs. Coach Spies for the development and understanding through my college career. These people I name never gave up on me and I want to say thanks again. My decision was very hard, but I surely made a great one. Hutchinson Community College has shown me that you can have downfalls as long as you don’t give up. My dream was to make something of myself while keeping a smile on my family and friends face. Through all the battles, everyone I counted on stayed down. That’s why I will continue my academics and athleticism to Southern University. Thanks (Southern assistant) coach (Freddie) Glover and (Southern head) coach (Teremine) White.”
A New Orleans school gave students $50 a week. Then researchers watched how they spent it.

Once a week for a year, $50 was deposited into Jalen Hyde's banking account. Hyde, currently studying engineering at Tuskegee University in Alabama, would typically put it into a savings account for a rainy day. But occasionally he used it to buy food or go bowling with friends. When he got to college, some he had saved went toward laundry. He used the last of it on a college textbook that cost $107.52.
L.B. Landry High School graduation

The valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at L.B. Landry High School in New Orleans is Vernon Watkins. The salutatorian is Daniel Warren. Watkins, son of Keyiron Jefferson and Lawrence Watkins, plans to study civil engineering at Texas Tech University. Warren, son of Nadia Warren and Romano Washington, will pursue a career in real estate and entrepreneurship.
Kim Holden Leaving Fox 8: Who Is the Veteran WVUE Anchor?

It’s the end of an era at WVUE! Kim Holden, New Orleans’ favorite news anchor, is saying farewell to the news studio. Kim Holden announced she is leaving Fox 8 after three decades of delivering ground-breaking coverage. Her longtime followers and viewers naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They want to know if this is retirement for the veteran journalist, where she is going next, and if she will stay in New Orleans. We reveal what the anchor said about leaving Fox 8 and more in this Kim Holden wiki.
Upcoming retreat to teach New Orleans women to thrive

NEW ORLEANS — An upcoming retreat in New Orleans aims to inspire women to follow their dreams and tap into their entrepreneurial spirit. The "Momming, Surviving and Thriving Retreat" is happening June 23-26 at the Virgin Hotel New Orleans. Tickets to the four-day event can be purchased here. Organizer...
Popeyes Selling Chicken For 59 Cents In Honor Of 50th Anniversary

Order up! Popeyes is celebrating 50 years in business and thanking customers by offering a special deal from now until June 19th!. Every time I drive past Popeyes, it always seems like a party in the drive thru. I don't understand the hype about Popeyes, but maybe after trying them for this special deal I'll think differently! Back on June 12th, 1972, Popeyes was founded in New Orleans by Alan Copeland, a successful entrepreneur. When he opened the chain, chicken was sold for less than a dollar.
Kim Holden announces retirement after 34 years at FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Not many people can say they’ve been on New Orleans television longer than Kim Holden. She’s been a fixture at FOX 8 for more than 30 years. Viewers and colleagues have literally watched her grow up. She started as an intern in 1988 and never left.
New Orleans actor gets breakout role in new 'Top Gun'

NEW ORLEANS — It was just four years ago this week, that a graduate from Edna Karr High School and LSU left for Los Angeles to see if he could make it as an actor. Today, Greg "Tarzan" Davis is in the highest-grossing movie of the year in the U.S. and has in interesting road to success.
Orleans Parish property transfers for June 6-11, 2022; see list and other sales

Andrew Higgins Drive 325: $100, Deborah Klose Havens, Elizabeth A. Marshall and Fredric M. Havens to Limited Liability Company and Tri Meg Properties. Baronne St. 1519: $550,000, Household of Faith Family Worship Church International to Denisse Lorena Paredes Rojas, Emanuel Rojas, Milton Antonio Paredes Portella, Sonia Genoveva Chavez Paredes and Sonia Genoveva Portella.
