Britton Wilson shares South Central Region Track Athlete of the Year honor

Hutchinson Community College’s Clyedterrious Thompson has signed a letter of intent to attend Southern University in Baton Rouge for track/field. “I just want to take this time to acknowledge the coaches and staff at Hutchinson Community College for the opportunity to be a part of their program,” Thompson said. “First, I want to thank God because without him nothing is possible. I want to thank my parents for the assistance and support thus far. To my coaches, (Bogalusa) coach (Eddie) Walker, (Bogalusa assistant) coach Speedy (Butler) and (Bogalusa assistant) coach (Aubry) Watson. Thank you for realizing my ability as a track athlete and a big thank you to my current coach (Robert) Spies and Mrs. Coach Spies for the development and understanding through my college career. These people I name never gave up on me and I want to say thanks again. My decision was very hard, but I surely made a great one. Hutchinson Community College has shown me that you can have downfalls as long as you don’t give up. My dream was to make something of myself while keeping a smile on my family and friends face. Through all the battles, everyone I counted on stayed down. That’s why I will continue my academics and athleticism to Southern University. Thanks (Southern assistant) coach (Freddie) Glover and (Southern head) coach (Teremine) White.”

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO