ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Treasury Intelligence Solutions Adds Forecasting Services with Cashforce Acquisition

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Enterprise payment platform Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS) acquired artificial intelligence-powered cash management and forecasting company Cashforce, integrating cloud solutions into TIS’ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) payments platform, according to a Thursday (June 16) press release. The new offering will bring together cash management, global payments and fraud mitigation along with...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Lili Adds Third-Party Integrations for SMBs

Small business banking platform Lili is helping small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) grow a bit larger and faster with the rollout of new payment solutions and third-party integrations, according to a Thursday (June 16) press release. Lili has debuted a new app center, where entrepreneurs can connect their accounting software...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Bank of Ghana Introduces GhanaPay Mobile Wallet

In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Bank of Ghana has introduced a brand new mobile wallet, GhanaPay. Plus, United Kingdom clothing brand Boohoo looks into charging fees for online returns, Qualcomm wins its appeal of a recent $1 billion antitrust fine for payments to Apple, and AnaCap Financial Services has acquired the digital invoice distribution subsidiary of Nexi Group’s Nets.
ECONOMY
pymnts

41% of US Businesses Use Real-Time Payments

Forty-one percent of U.S. businesses use real-time payments, according to “Accelerating the Time to Realized Revenue,” a PYMNTS and Mastercard collaboration based on a survey of 409 corporate executives from firms in the United States and Canada. Real-time payments are not yet available in Canada, but many Canadian...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury#Forecasting#Cashforce Acquisition#Tis
freightwaves.com

ShipBob announces integration with customer platform Klaviyo

Omnichannel fulfillment platform ShipBob has announced an integration with customer platform Klaviyo. The direct integration will give joint customers of the companies a unified post-purchase and shipping experience, ShipBob said. Klaviyo’s platform collect all of a company’s customer data as it is updated in real time and makes that information...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Axios

Business leaders mistakenly think their customers "highly trust" them

Customers have a lot less faith in companies than executives think they have. Driving the news: 87% of business leaders "think customers highly trust their companies," but only 30% of consumers actually do, according to a new survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers. Recent price spikes have had a deleterious effect on people's...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
pymnts

The 4 Features Every SMB Wants in a B2B Platform

Platforms help connect small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with the supply chains and customers they need to grow, but bridging customers, businesses and the payments ecosystem efficiently can be challenging. Payments innovation can be a difficult sell, even though most accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) executives and SMBs...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Tammeyah for Microfinance Services Buys French B2B Marketplace

Egyptian microfinance firm Tammeyah for Microfinance Services has completed its purchase of Fatura Netherlands N.V., a B2B marketplace, according to a Wednesday (June 15) press release. Tanmeyah, which was founded in 2009, provides working capital for smaller enterprises and reports having 391,000 clients. The company reports having 304 branches. Fatura...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

FinTech SellersFunding Launches 2 New Small Business Financing Resources

ECommerce FinTech company SellersFunding is launching two new working capital products to boost its resources for small businesses, according to a Wednesday (June 15) press release. The two new products, Invoice Factoring and Purchase Order (PO) Financing, will allow SellersFunding to expand its offerings to businesses outside of the eCommerce...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Digital Divide: Technology, Customer Service And Innovation In The Restaurant Industry

Restaurant patrons value certain aspects of the restaurant experience as determined by a combination of their habits, budgets and personal preferences. The Digital Divide: Technology, Customer Service And Innovation In The Restaurant Industry, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, examines how consumers make decisions about which eateries to patronize and previews the metaverse’s new role in the restaurant space.
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

SaaS Buying Platform Vendr Raises $150M in Series B Round

SaaS-purchasing service Vendr announced Wednesday (June 16) that it raised $150 million in Series B funding. The Boston-based company buys and renews SaaS services for clients and analyzes the usefulness and cost-effectiveness of their SaaS setups. Vendr said in the announcement that the newly raised funds will be used “to...
BOSTON, MA
pymnts

Indian Cross-Border Payments Platform PayGlocal Raises $12M

PayGlocal, a payment solutions startup, has raised $12 million in a funding round, according to the Economic Times of India. PayGlocal works on the allowance of merchants to take cross-border payments, and lets them use whatever currency and card they choose. The new funding will go toward rolling out new...
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy