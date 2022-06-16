Treasury Intelligence Solutions Adds Forecasting Services with Cashforce Acquisition
Enterprise payment platform Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS) acquired artificial intelligence-powered cash management and forecasting company Cashforce, integrating cloud solutions into TIS’ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) payments platform, according to a Thursday (June 16) press release. The new offering will bring together cash management, global payments and fraud mitigation along with...www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0