ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

UPDATE Police: Officers kill man who fired shots on WVa interstate

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkubL_0gD9834700

WESTON, WV (AP) — A man who fired a gun on an interstate highway in northern West Virginia wounded a sheriff’s deputy before being killed by law enforcement Thursday, police said.

The shooting occurred on Interstate 79 near the Weston exit. Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller said the man stopped his SUV in the northbound lanes just before 11 a.m. and started shooting at motorists, The Exponent Telegram reported.

An Upshur County emergency management official spotted the suspect and called police. An Upshur County sheriff’s deputy who was trying to stop traffic was shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, Miller said.

Miller said officers then fatally shot the suspect, whose name was not immediately released. State Police are handling the investigation. A State Police spokesman did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. The Upshur County sheriff’s office referred questions to the Lewis County sheriff’s office, which did not immediately return a telephone message.

The shooting prompted the interstate to be closed in both directions for several hours.

Comments / 4

Related
WOWK 13 News

Lewis County Sheriff details I-79 shooting

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Since the identity of Thursday’s Interstate 79 shooter, Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, has been released and Upshur County Chief Deputy Coffman who was shot during the incident is expected to make a full recovery, the story seems to be turning its last pages. To fill in the gaps, 12 News […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

I-79 shooting: Chief Deputy in recovery, suspect dead

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Upshur County’s Chief Deputy Sheriff was shot in the leg late Thursday morning in an incident on I-79 near Weston that at one point shut down all lanes of traffic on both sides of the highway. The Upshur County Emergency Management Director was on...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
Upshur County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
County
Upshur County, WV
Weston, WV
Crime & Safety
Lootpress

Man killed on WVa interstate identified as Pennsylvania man

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A gunman who was fatally shot by police on an interstate highway in northern West Virginia after he wounded a sheriff’s deputy has been identified as a Pennsylvania man, state police said. Matthew Brevosky, 38, of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, was killed by law enforcement Thursday...
WESTON, WV
Lootpress

Upshur County Deputy shot off I-79 in Weston

WESTON, WV (WDTV) – Officials say an Upshur County deputy was shot in Lewis County while assisting at the scene. The condition of the deputy is unknown at this time. Because of the situation, WVSP says the northbound lanes of I-79 are closed “indefinitely,” and one lane of I-79 southbound has reopened.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

City of Buckhannon Mayor reacts to shooting on I-79 involving Upshur County Deputy Sheriff

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mayor of Buckhannon, Robbie Skinner, spoke exclusively with 5 News about his reaction to the shooting involving an Upshur County Deputy on June 16. “It’s concerning when any person is shot. It’s more concerning when a member of the law enforcement community is shot. When it is one of your own. It’s a tremendous concern,” Skinner told us.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Miller
CBS News

West Virginia house fire turns into homicide investigation

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a homicide investigation, authorities said. Firefighters responded to the blaze at a home near Lost Creek on Saturday morning and found the bodies of a man and a woman inside, news outlets reported.
LOST CREEK, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Emergency Management#Violent Crime#Upshur County Sheriff#State Police
mountainstatesman.com

Knotts faces jail sanction for alternative sentence violations

TAYLOR COUNTY—Another Taylor County offender was sanctioned after failing to adhere to the terms of his alternative sentence. Sean Truman Knotts entered into a negotiated plea agreement with the State of West Virginia in which he agreed to plead guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in August 2021.
WDTV

I-79 ramp in Marion County to be closed for 3 days

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week for three days as crews continue the interstate widening project. The ramp closure will be on I-79 northbound at Kingmont Road, exit 133, beginning at 12 a.m. on Monday, June 20. The closure...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Incident shuts down portion of I-79

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have confirmed there was an incident involving state police and other law enforcement officials along I-79 at the Weston interchange. The incident happened at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Crews from our sister station, WDTV, are at the scene gathering information. The northbound...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTV

Woman swept away in flash flood identified

WILEYVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Friends of the flash flooding victim in Wetzel County has identified the victim as Alyssa Zaulda, 20. Zaluda’s boyfriend reportedly attempted to save her from the flash flood. Rescue teams located the woman’s body after an 8 hour search on Tuesday, according to the Hundred...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Woman charged with burglary in Nicholas County

CRAIGSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is charged with burglary after entering a home and stealing keys and a watch. Nicholas County deputies say Shaina Jarvis entered a home on Cherry Rum Road in Craigsville on June 2, 2022. Jarvis ransacked the house and stole three sets of keys and a Citizens brand watch valued at 300 dollars. Jarvis was still inside the home when the homeowner arrived with a large 8″ knife. When deputies arrived, Jarvis was still on the scene but had dropped the knife.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Boyfriend attempted to save girlfriend from flash flood

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday is a day Rachael Hayes will never forget. Her friend and coworker, Alyssa Zaulda, was killed when a flash flood hit Wetzel County Tuesday morning. “I guess she got swept in. It was coming over the bridge, and she got swept in, and he tried...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy