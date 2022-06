The economic outlook for Auburn Hills remains sunny, just like Friday afternoon, June 17, 2022, when several people gathered for the groundbreaking of The Brunswick, the latest mixed-use development under construction in downtown Auburn Hills. Business partners Michael Wayne and Alec Harris of Detroit Riverside Capital (DRC) welcomed guests as they celebrated the start of their second new construction in downtown Auburn Hills in less than two years. The Brunswick is a four-story, 30,000 square foot building with commercial and residential components, soon to be anchored by the Auburn Hills office of the financial services firm of Raymond James.

14 HOURS AGO