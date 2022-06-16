AMBER Alert cancelled after missing Texas 13-year-old Kionna Braxton found safe
HONEY GROVE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Amber Alert issued for Kionna Braxton was cancelled after police found the 13-year-old in Arlington.
Braxton was reported missing on June 16 in Honey Grove, about an hour and a half northeast of Dallas.
Arlington police said they received a tip that Braxton was in their city. They found her at an apartment complex with some other people.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Comments / 2