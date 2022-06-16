ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

AMBER Alert cancelled after missing Texas 13-year-old Kionna Braxton found safe

By Annie Gimbel
 4 days ago

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, June 16th, 2022 03:26

HONEY GROVE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Amber Alert issued for Kionna Braxton was cancelled after police found the 13-year-old in Arlington.

Braxton was reported missing on June 16 in Honey Grove, about an hour and a half northeast of Dallas.

Honey Grove Police Department

Arlington police said they received a tip that Braxton was in their city. They found her at an apartment complex with some other people.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Dena Brownlee
4d ago

These kids just don't respect no one. My parents would be in jail for trying to punch me . How you get to Dallas and where are the one's that brought you 🤔

