Wyoming man accused of trafficking fentanyl with 1,000 feet of a school

A federal grand jury has indicted a Cheyenne man suspected of trafficking fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming said Thursday.

Robert Butler has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of an elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Butler, 34, has pleaded not guilty to both charges. His trial is set for next month.

He faces up to 40 years behind bars if convicted.