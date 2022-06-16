TEA releases spring 2022 STAAR results, announces changes for next year

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, June 16th, 2022 03:26

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The TEA has released results from the spring 2022 STAAR tests -- and outlined some important changes coming to the test next year.

STAAR, which stands for State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, aims to track student progress across several subjects. The released results include the end-of-course assessments in Algebra I, English I and II, Biology, and U.S. History.

According to the data, the scores in three tests students struggled with at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic -- Algebra I, Biology, and U.S. History -- saw positive progress. The percentage of student scores that met grade levels in these courses improved, moving closer to pre-pandemic levels.

STAAR test changes from 2019 to 2022. Texas Education Agency

Results in the two tests that were mostly unaffected by COVID-19 -- English I and II -- were about the same as they were last year.

"These results provide encouraging evidence that the academic recovery plans... are working for students," Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. "We have made some progress to date, but there is still work to be done to fully recover from the academic effects of the COVID slide."

Officials singled out policy changes outlined in House Bill 4545, passed last year, as being particularly helpful in supporting academic gains. The policy

The TEA also outlined more changes coming to the STAAR test next year. In accordance with changes made to House Bill 3906, the STAAR will be redesigned to better align with what students learn in the classroom.

The changes are meant to improve student engagement and curb "teaching to the test." The TEA said these changes, which will be in full effect by spring 2023, will not change the test's difficulty.