People from around the area will be gathering this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth. In Albany, an event is being hosted Saturday by the African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region from 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm. As a result, South Pearl Street between Madison Avenue and Morton Avenue will be shut down during that time. Parking will be provided by the South End Grocery which is located on South Pearl Street. Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, is a day which commemorates the end of legalized slavery in the United States.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO