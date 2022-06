A man accused of kidnapping, torturing and holding a woman against her will in his Chino Hills home is believed to have victimized other women, authorities said Thursday. Peter McGuire, 59, allegedly kidnapped a 22-year-old woman until she was able to escape his home in the 16200 block of Cordovan Court on June 9, the […]

CHINO HILLS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO