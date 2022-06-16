ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Emergency Management helping after statewide severe weather

KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s emergency managers are waiting for the latest report on the state’s storm damage. Wisconsin Emergency Management activated its emergency center Wednesday as a line of strong and severe thunderstorms rolled across the state. The National Weather Service on Wednesday reported two...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

9 earthquakes off Oregon coast are ‘nothing alarming,’ seismologist says

A cluster of earthquakes was recorded early Wednesday off the Oregon coastline about 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency recorded nine earthquakes within five hours, with three occurring only minutes apart. The first earthquake was recorded at 2:54 a.m. and was 3.8-magnitude. By 7:01 a.m., eight more had hit.
NEWPORT, OR
KPVI Newschannel 6

Allen tauts experience in campaign for secretary of state

Wes Allen knows Alabama elections and vital documents and wants to bring that experience to the office of Alabama Secretary of State. The Tuscaloosa native and Pike County resident believes his political experience makes him uniquely qualified for the office. “I’m the only candidate in this race that has the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
KPVI Newschannel 6

How marriage rates have changed in Oregon

Compiled data on marriage rates in Oregon using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Tomah, WI
Brown County, WI
Government
City
Marinette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Coalition pushing ‘no’ vote on gun rights amendment

CEDAR RAPIDS — As federal lawmakers hash out details of bipartisan gun laws in the wake of recent mass shootings, a new coalition of gun safety advocates warn a pro-gun amendment to the Iowa Constitution will prohibit reasonable gun safety measures that Iowans support. Republican state lawmakers passed legislation...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp praises work of state Crime Suppression Unit

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp provided updated figures regarding the Multi-Agency Crime Suppression Unit’s success since it was first established in April of 2021:. ♦ 375 stolen vehicles recovered, amounting to $8,108,600. ♦ 27 murder suspects apprehended. ♦ 48 out of state arrests. Responding to a rise in...
ATLANTA, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gun lobby campaign dollars boost Nebraska delegation

Nebraska’s congressional representatives have all benefited from campaign spending by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups, according to campaign finance records. The current four have also generally opposed legislation to tighten gun control. U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse have A ratings from the NRA...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois lawmakers want investigation after audit shows unaccountable unemployment fraud

(The Center Square) – The call is growing louder for an investigation of Illinois' unemployment agency after an audit revealed an "unprecedented" number of fraud cases. The report by the Auditor General said the Illinois Department of Employment Security paid out nearly $2 billion in federal tax funds to fraudsters. The audit covers the year up to June 30, 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Emergency Managers#Western
KPVI Newschannel 6

Arguments heat up over Washington state's clean energy future

(The Center Square) – Utilities and Transportation Chair Dave Danner is confident the state of Washington can meet its ambitious goal of an electricity supply free of greenhouse gas emission in less than a quarter-century. Todd Myers, environmental director of the free market Washington Policy Center, is not so...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana Tech student named Miss Louisiana 2022

MONROE, La. - A new Miss Louisiana has been crowned. Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Gracie Reichman was crowned Miss Louisiana 2022 Saturday night at the W.L. "Jack" Howard Theatre in Monroe. Reichman is a Kinesiology major at Louisiana Tech. She was one of four competitors from Louisiana Tech. She will...
MONROE, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Red tape feeds forest fires like Arizona’s Pipeline Fire

(The Center Square) – A new report has determined that certain climate protection policies may make wildfires worse. The Property and Environmental Research Center is concerned that projects reducing wildfire severity are being delayed for years by the National Environmental Policy Act, a means of review and litigation. The...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KPVI Newschannel 6

4% of Indiana, Illinois adults have gambling problems, studies find

Approximately 4% of adults in both Indiana and Illinois have gambling disorders that may prevent them from restraining their wagering even when it has a negative effect on their lives, according to new studies recently completed in each state. The studies, conducted by Prevention Insights, part of the Indiana University...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gordon appeals massive federal land acquisition near Casper

Wyoming is appealing the largest-ever Wyoming land acquisition by the Bureau of Land Management due to concerns about the “transparency” of the process, Gov. Mark Gordon said Friday. The BLM announced several weeks ago that it had purchased a 35,670-acre ranch southwest of Casper, located in Natrona and...
CASPER, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Joe Dent re-elected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia

ATLANTA — Joseph W. “Joe” Dent of Joseph W. Dent P.C., in Albany was re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia recently. He was installed June 4. Dent will continue to serve in the Dougherty Judicial Circuit, Post 1...
ATLANTA, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inslee calls on Washington insurance commissioner to resign

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has called on Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler to resign. "Following Commissioner Kreidler's admission that he treated staff poorly and used inappropriate language in the office, he committed to learning and doing better" Inslee said in a statement to The Center Square Friday. "The events of the last several months demonstrate he is unable to fulfill his leadership responsibility. Commissioner Kreidler assured his employees and the public he would work to improve his relationship with staff, but instead he terminated an employee who spoke out about these issues. All staff deserve respect regardless of their at-will status. Therefore it's my belief we need different leadership in this position and I believe he should resign.
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mallinckrodt makes first Medicaid fraud payment to Missouri, 49 other states

(The Center Square) – Missouri received its first payment from Mallinckrodt ARD, LLC, on Thursday in a $234 million nationwide settlement over alleged fraudulent Medicaid drug pricing. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Missouri joined 49 other states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the federal government in settling allegations...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

PUSHBACK TO HATE: Four Idaho governors helped marginalize neo-Nazis

Four Idaho governors from two different parties made strong stands against hate group activity in Idaho a prominent feature of their terms as governor, helping marginalize the Aryan Nations in the years that the neo-Nazi group was active in Idaho. That record provides a powerful precedent for how Idaho can...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

UGA horticulture professor receives Georgia Organics 2022 Land Steward Award

TIFTON — For nearly three decades, Juan Carlos Díaz-Pérez has been contributing to the field of sustainable vegetable production, focusing on organic agriculture as a professor in the University of Georgia Department of Horticulture. This month, Georgia Organics is recognizing his work with its 2022 Land Steward Award.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Two children injured in drive-by shooting Sunday in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two children were injured in a drive-by shooting near 15th Street and Bond Avenue in East St. Louis early Sunday. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, and when the rapid succession of bullets ceased, police found two children, a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old, with bullet wounds. Both were in a car with a woman at the time of the shooting.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy