ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Xbox App will now tell you if the game you're about to buy runs well on similar PCs

By Jorge Jimenez
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfIGQ_0gD93kLg00
(Image credit: Xbox)

A new update to the Xbox App on Windows adds a note to game pages telling you how well the game is likely to run on your PC. If you're playing on an older PC, the feature could save you the headache of downloading a game that doesn't pair with low-spec hardware.

Before you install a game from the Xbox App, you will soon see a little note under the install button that tells you how the game performs on PCs that are similar to yours. The messages are simple: "Plays well on similar PCs," for example. This includes games you've purchased along with games on Xbox Game Pass.

Tila Nguyen, senior product manager lead at Xbox, says that "you may not see a performance check for every game," especially games that were recently added, because it takes time for Microsoft to gather the information it uses to make recommendations. No specific information was given as to how much data Xbox needs in order to make these performance recommendations.

The update will also make it easier to find games via the search bar, which now includes games from EA Play (assuming you have a Game Pass membership). Categories such as "side scrollers" and "point and click" have also been added.

The Game Performance Fit Indicator update will be rolling to the desktop version of the Xbox App soon. In other Xbox App news, it will soon be available for select Samsung TVs. Users will be able to use the Xbox App to stream games via Xbox Cloud Gaming without a console or PC.

Steam Deck review (opens in new tab): Our verdict

Steam Deck availability (opens in new tab): How to get one

Steam Deck battery life (opens in new tab): The real battery life

How loud is the Steam Deck? (opens in new tab) Say what?

The emulation dream machine (opens in new tab): The ultimate emulator

The best budget gaming PC (opens in new tab): Price point hero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zv76C_0gD93kLg00

Jorge is a hardware writer from the enchanted lands of New Jersey. When he's not filling the office with the smell of Pop-Tarts, he's reviewing all sorts of gaming hardware from laptops with the latest mobile GPUs to gaming chairs with built-in back massagers. He's been covering games and tech for nearly ten years and has written for Dualshockers, WCCFtech, and Tom's Guide.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to Find the Wi-Fi Password of Any Network You've Connected To

Remembering every Wi-Fi password for all networks you've ever logged in to is no easy task. But there's good news: The password should be stored on your laptop, even if it's a school, work or coffee shop network. However, if it doesn't automatically connect to the network next time, you may have to do a little digging to find out what the password is.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals First Free Game for July 2022

Sony has announced the first free game that it will be giving away as part of PlayStation Plus in July 2022. At this point in time, June 2022's games haven't even gone live for PS Plus subscribers, which makes this reveal from Sony for next month quite surprising. However, the reason for this announcement is due to the fact that the game in question that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in July is also releasing within this same month.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point And Click#Xbox Game Pass#Mobile#Video Game#Xbox App#Xbox Cloud Gaming
CNBC

Stolen goods sold on Amazon, eBay and Facebook are causing havoc for major retailers

Over the past year, large-scale robberies have swept through stores like Louis Vuitton in San Francisco's Union Square and a nearby Nordstrom, which was robbed by 80 people. Law enforcement and retailers have warned the public that this isn't traditional shoplifting. Rather, what they're seeing is theft organized by criminal networks.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a massive clearance sale on tech today

The week is young but Walmart has decided to start things off with a huge clearance sale on tech. With deep discounts on everything from budget-priced Chromebooks to TVs and even Instant Pots, there’s something for every need here. With so many great deals going on, it can be hard to know where to begin so we’ve helped you out by highlighting some of the very best prices around. Alternatively, if you want to see what the sale is offering for yourself, hit the button below to check out the full range.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
Food Beast

Amazon Prime Members Are Suing Amazon for Removing Free Whole Foods Delivery

Remember when all the fast food restaurants started charging for their sauces? It felt like the world was on fire and nothing made sense anymore! I got way less BBQ and Sweet n' Sour sauces that year due to the massive hurt and deception. Whole Foods shoppers are experiencing a similar hurt all over again now that their free deliveries have come to an end, too.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vox

Leaked Amazon memo warns the company is running out of people to hire

Amazon is facing a looming crisis: It could run out of people to hire in its US warehouses by 2024, according to leaked Amazon internal research from mid-2021 that Recode reviewed. If that happens, the online retailer’s service quality and growth plans could be at risk, and its e-commerce dominance along with it.
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

Dress coded at Disney: TikTokers share stories of being stopped in the theme parks for wearing 'inappropriate' shirts that 'showed too much skin'

If you attended grade school in the latter half of the 20th century, dress codes were something you knew just as well as your ABCs: A quick ruler check, and you'd know if your outfit of choice was within the guidelines. Ultimately deemed sexist, the rules aren't as clear cut as they used to be, often leaving it up to a bit more interpretation — and it's that ambiguity that's been causing a stir at Disney parks.
LIFESTYLE
PC Gamer

Elon Musk is being sued for $258 billion because of Dogecoin

Elon Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX are being sued for an astounding $258 billion—not a typo, that's billion—for running a pyramid scheme through the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. According to a Reuters (opens in new tab) report, the suit was filed by Dogecoin investor Keith Johnson, who accused Musk of using his wealth and position as CEO of the two companies to promote Dogecoin to drive up its price, before ultimately letting it fall.
BUSINESS
Polygon

Starfield trailer teases over 1,000 explorable planets, flyable ships, and more

Starfield, Bethesda’s ambitious new role-playing game, appears to be an amalgam of The Elder Scrolls and ambitious spacefaring games like Elite Dangerous and the Star Citizen project. In a presentation livestreamed on Sunday, game director Todd Howard lifted the cover off the highly anticipated game to reveal flyable, customizable starships as well as 100 star systems and more than 1,000 different worlds to explore.
VIDEO GAMES
DoYouRemember?

People Restricted At Disney Parks For Wearing Shirts That Show Too Much Skin

Disney theme parks, such as Walt Disney World and Disneyland, have dress codes for visitors. However, people have turned violating the dress code into a means of getting free swag—also known as free Disney attire. Many people on TikTok have turned this into a trend, bragging about the free Disney shirt they get to cover up their skimpy or inappropriate attire. The dressing guideline for Disney theme parks states that “proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times.”
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Losing One of the Best Xbox 360 Exclusives

Xbox Game Pass is losing one of the best Xbox 360 games come the end of the day, which means that at the moment of publishing, there are only a few more hours to download the game via the subscription service or to buy with an Xbox Game Pass discount. Luckily, the game is only a few hours long so you can beat it before it leaves the subscription service if you act quickly.
VIDEO GAMES
AOL Corp

Amazon’s highest-rated Fire tablet is on sale right now for just $40

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Tablets have revolutionized the handheld tech space, with...
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Xbox Games With Gold For June 2022: 3 Free Games Are Up For Grabs Now

Three free games are available now on Xbox as part of June 2022's Games with Gold lineup. Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now claim Aven Colony, Project Highrise: Architect's Edition, and Raskulls. In the first half of the month, Super Meat Boy was up for grabs. As usual, the freebies include a mix of modern and older games playable on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via backwards compatibility.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy